New York, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Textile Chemicals Market By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber), Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Others) and By Application (Apparels, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Textile Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 27 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 39 Billion by 2026. The global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

The huge production of apparel and the rising demand for floor coverings, technical textiles, and home furnishings globally has led to a huge demand for textile chemicals. During fabric processing, textile chemicals are used to give features such as wrinkle resistance, sweat absorbency, stain resistance, texture, antimicrobial properties, and finish to the fabrics. Textile chemicals such as finishing chemicals have applications in the textile industry for tasks such as dyeing, finishing, and coloring.

The growing industrialization in countries like India and China has given the textile chemical industry a huge impetus. Increasing demand for apparel across the world is one of the driving factors for the textile chemicals industry. Also, the growing demand for technical textiles globally is the driving factor behind the textile chemicals industry. But, stringent environmental regulations regarding the disposal of textile effluents are pulling back the textile chemicals market. Some recent developments in the textile chemicals market portray growing opportunities in the textile chemicals market. Huntsman Textile Effects, in 2017, introduced a new product called PHOBOTEX RSY which has water repellant properties and is non-fluorinated. Technological developments in the field of textile manufacturing prove to be a great opportunity for the textile chemicals market.

Industry Major Market Players

Rudolf GmbH

Tanatex Chemicals

DyStar Textilfarben GmbH & Co. Deutschland KG

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

Evonik Corporation

The textile chemicals market is segmented broadly into fiber type, product type, and application type segments. In the fiber type segment, it is anticipated that the synthetic fiber category to have the largest market share of 67% by revenue. In the product type segment, it is anticipated that the coating and sizing agents category to have the largest market share of 30% by revenue. Similarly, in the application segment, the apparels category to have the largest market share of 45% by revenue. Increasing disposable income globally and growing population has resulted in the demand for apparel, especially sportswear and casualwear. The technical textile segment has witnessed a significant growth rate in the last few years and is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast years.

The textile chemicals market is divided into segments based on fiber type, product type, and application. The fiber type segmentation is further divided into Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber categories. The product type segmentation is further divided into Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Others categories. The application segmentation is further divided into Apparels, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Others categories. The anticipated CAGR for the textile chemicals market is around 5.5% from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for apparel across the world is one of the driving factors for the textile chemicals industry.

Qualitative and quantitative data is provided in the report based on deep research of the textile chemicals market done by our analysts and consultants. Various analyses such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and Patent analysis were done in order to provide a deep insight into the market. The textile chemicals market is divided into various segments based on type and application and other segments for the global market. Segmentations based on various regions and countries are provided in the report for each segment including data based on revenue, volume, and production.

The data provided in the report are represented in the form of bar graphs, pie diagrams, tables, and other pictorial formats to provide a better understanding of the data and to make it more user-friendly. Statistical analysis conducted by our experts on the market is effectively highlighted in the report.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for one of the largest shares of the technical textile market over the forecast years. The growth of the technical textile demand in emerging countries such as China and India can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increased disposable incomes. Thriving growth of the apparel industry on account of implementing innovative strategies by textile chemical manufacturers with significant support from the government has led to the prominent development of the textile chemical market in the Middle East and Africa region.

Browse the full “Textile Chemicals Market By Fiber Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Fiber), Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, Others) and By Application (Apparels, Home Textile, Technical Textile, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/textile-chemicals-market

This report segments the Textile Chemicals market as follows:

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Fiber Type Segment Analysis

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Global Textile Chemicals Market: By Application Type Segment Analysis

Apparels

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Others

