Pune, India, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiochemicals market size is projected to reach USD 9.70 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Semiochemicals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pheromones and Allelochemicals), By Function (Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring, and Mating Disruption), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetable Crops, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 3.30 billion in 2020.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Semiochemicals Market are:
Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/semiochemicals-market-101617
Key Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of type, function, crop type, and geography. Based on type, the market segments include pheromones and allelochemicals. In terms of function, the market has been divided into mass trapping, detection & monitoring, and mating disruption. On the basis of crop type, the market has been bifurcated into field crops, orchard crops, vegetable crops, and others. By region, the market has been clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
What Does the Report Offer?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.
Key Driving Factors
Increasing Demand for Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions to Drive Growth
The increasing demand for sustainable crop protection solutions stoked by rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of pesticides is projected to drive the global semiochemicals market growth. For instance, According to a report published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, every year, nearly one million people lose their lives due to chronic diseases that were driven by pesticide poisoning. In addition, the increasing research and development activities to expand the application areas of semiochemicals are estimated to further enhance the market growth. On the other hand, the rising adoption of high-value crops, such as organic commodities and fruits & vegetables, is anticipated to boost the demand.
Restraining Factors
Lack of Awareness Regarding Semiochemicals to Reduce Demand
Regional Insights
Increasing Implementation of Integrated Pest Management to Augment Growth in North America
Competitive Landscape
Innovative Product Launches to Aid Key Players Expand their Business
Key manufacturers operating in the global semiochemicals market are focusing on introducing cutting-edge products in the international market. This will help them expand their business on a global scale as well as strengthen their product line. For instance, in October 2019, Provivi, a California-based start-up, announced to launch pheromone crop protection products that will be available in various regions including North America, South America, Asia, and others.
Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/semiochemicals-market-101617
Detailed Table of Content:
TOC Continued…!
Get your Customized Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/semiochemicals-market-101617
key industry Developments:
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Europe Animal Transportation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Animal (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Pets, Sheep & Goats, and Others), Type (Personal and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: