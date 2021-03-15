Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Journal Global METS Investment Report 2020" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exclusive global investment study of the leaders in the US$150 billion mining equipment, technology and services (METS) industry



The only international investment guide to mining equipment, technology and services (METS) leaders, including a unique listing of the top 100 companies in the world based on mining/minerals-market revenues, examines vital industry investment, finance, technology, growth and leadership trends. Gain valuable insights into the operational footprints, profitability, diversity and markets of the companies that supplied US$90 billion of products and services to miners in 2019.



What's in the report:

Executive summary: Snapshot of the 2019 year for the top 100 global METS companies, including revenue growth, M&A and major segment trends.

The top 100: Exclusive listing of the world's top 100 METS companies by mining/minerals market revenues.

Finance: Review of 2019 M&A transactions, private and public equity financing, IPOs and trade deals.

Technology: Examination of mining's key technology trends, METS tech leaders, and where and how investors are gaining leverage.

Leadership: A look at the changes at the top of the METS top 100; gender diversity; and the geographic spread of companies, their leadership structures, and their major markets.

Growth markets: Close-up examination of where and why METS companies are growing, including via organic and non-organic avenues.

Key Topics Covered:

Credits

Foreword

Executive Summary

The Top 100

METS Finance

Mintech Rising

METS Leadership

Growth Markets

Atrico Profile

Methodology & Technical Glossary

