BOURNEMOUTH, England, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a flurry of lust mistaken for love with an international criminal, all bets on a safe, happy life are off. As the sequel to her book, “Burning Desire,” author M. L. Stark recently published “Burning Desire Fades: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes." Stark shares her life events in a thrilling fiction story that follows the main character, Mary, as her chase for love engulfs her. She sacrifices her livelihood for toxic adventures with Doctor Drake Lucifer Bates that take them across the globe.

In “Burning Desire,” Mary’s toxic love story with Doctor Bates begins. Now, in “Burning Desire Fades," Mary is plagued with his constant deceit, abuse and lies as she and Drake bolt from country to country after his schemes and scams catch up to him. Financially bailing him out of messes, lying on his behalf, leaving her children behind and putting her life on the line for their future eventually catches up to Mary, and she must make the difficult decision to lose herself completely in love or leave him behind.

In a book review, Ramona Portelli expands on the thrilling nature of this story: “This book really kept me hooked on, turning from one page to another until I read it all. Well done to Author M.L. Stark who managed to plot all the story in this wonderful book. I really recommend Burning Desire Fades – The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes Part 2.”

Stark’s writing sheds light on psychological abuse and increases awareness of fake adoration, scammers and sociopaths. In this tale of the double-edged sword of love, readers will find the line between love and manipulation is anything but clear-cut.

“We need more awareness about the blindness in adoration and the fake love scammers and sociopaths use to mentally abuse others,” said Stark. “Living with a narcissist and a manipulative person is more than difficult to get through. My narcissist was not a monster or an evil creature, but he had a cruel agenda for me.”

At the end of the novel, Stark touches on relevant topics today such as cyberbullying and the COVID-19 pandemic. She is sharing her story to relate to women and men who are or have been in a toxic relationship. Stark hopes to bring awareness to emotional abuse and help readers decipher the red flags of an abusive partner before losing themselves in a false idea of love.

“Burning Desire Fades: The Psychopath and the Girl in Black Prada Shoes”

By M. L. Stark

ISBN: 978-1-6641-1258-2 (softcover); 978-1-6641-1259-9 (hardcover); 978-1-6641-1257-5 (e-book)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

M. L. Stark wrote the “Burning Desire” series based on experiences from her personal life. After a marriage of over 20 years, she was divorced and met a new man that mentally abused her and is now reflecting on that entire experience. In 2014, Stark began to research sociopathic behavior and along with her first-hand experience dating a psychopathic man, she began to write her story in 2016. By sharing her real-life events in a fictionalized account, Stark hopes to connect with people and deter them from facing a toxic relationship in their lives. Currently, Stark resides in Bournemouth, Dorset. Please visit Stark’s author website: https://www.ml-stark.com/.

