Glen Ellyn, Ill., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage was recognized nationally for its support of military students, earning the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation by G.I. Jobs, a veteran-owned publication focusing on post-military education and employment.

Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the survey with 747 colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide earning the designation.

“COD has a long tradition of outstanding support for our veteran students and this designation is proof of that continued excellence,” said College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo. “Our commitment to veterans is ingrained in the fiber of COD and every facet of the institution.”

Understanding that the needs of men and women returning from active duty go beyond those of traditional students, COD Veterans Services Manager Sheri Gross said she seeks to make the transition to college as seamless as possible.

"Veterans Services offers support in various areas for those re-acclimating to civilian life and higher education," she said. “We work to ensure that all students are set up for success from their educational benefits, locating resources, to degree completion and employment.”

The College recognizes a number of tuition-based veteran education bills, including the Montgomery G.I. Bill for Active Duty, Survivors and Dependent Educational Assistance Program and the Reserve Educational Assistance Program.

The College also accepts the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, which provides a maximum benefit of 100 percent of tuition and fees, a monthly housing allowance, and a yearly book and supply stipend of up to $1,000 for qualifying veterans.

For more information about COD’s commitment to military veterans and available academic opportunities, contact Veterans Services at veterans@cod.edu or (630) 942-3814.

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 21,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

Jennifer Duda College of DuPage (630) 942-3097 dudajen@cod.edu