Pompano Beach, Fl., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of Perinatal Tissue for use in regenerative therapies, today announced it engaged D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. as the Company’s PCAOB registered certified public accounting firm for the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.



We expect the audit to be complete sometime in the second quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the audit, BioStem intends to examine the possibility of becoming fully reporting with the SEC.

BioStem 's CEO, Jason Matuszewski, said, "We believe this is the appropriate time to hire a PCAOB auditor, as it aligns with our capital markets and reporting company goals.”

About D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. is a PCAOB registered certified public accounting firm that offers clients professional and courteous attention while delivering practical value in addressing their needs. We have extensive experience in assisting clients with highly complex issues as well as day to day operational needs. Our principals are native residents of South Florida and share a passion for helping businesses and individuals achieve success in financial matters. The Firm's philosophy is to provide clients National level technical expertise through hands on relationships that emphasize understanding client issues, addressing them with appropriate urgency, and maintaining effective communications so as to maximize value delivered as a result of these relationships.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of Perinatal Tissue and the bodys innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Our proprietary approach, called Local MicroEnvironment Activation, or LMA, uses combinations of Small Molecules, Cytokines, and Growth Factors to activate the microenvironment within the body to create communication for repair in the tissue. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™, AEON™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. BioStem's flowable and membrane-based amniotic allografts are all processed in the Company’s own FDA registered and AATB® accredited lab located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

