The iconic beer reintroduces its popular campaign ahead of hoops season, supporting basketball fans with refreshingly optimistic advice when they need it most.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hoops season heating up, Corona celebrates the return of former NBA player and basketball analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith as the Corona Hotline operator. In his second year as operator, Smith’s return will feature new prizes and offers from Fanatics and Drizly.



Since 2017, the Corona Hotline has served as the go-to number for fans to call for expert counsel during stressful sports moments. The hotline first focused on helping football fans remain calm, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo stepped in for the past three seasons. In March 2020, the hotline extended into basketball for the first time, but the season was cut short. Now, Smith has once again answered the call and is more ready than ever to man the desk and support college basketball fans when the sport is at its most nerve-racking.

“I can’t wait to get back to the desk and offer refreshing advice and positivity to hoops fans this season,” Smith said. “Corona and I are all about living La Vida Más Fina, but you can’t live the fine life on the edge of your seat. It takes the whole chair. I want fans to sit back, literally, and enjoy the game no matter what happens.”

Now through April 5, fans can call Kenny at 1-844-9-CORONA to receive refreshing advice, learn how to enter a sweepstakes* for a chance to win $250 in Fanatics FanCash, receive a home delivery discount code courtesy of Drizly, and more.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kenny back to the desk and offer support to college basketball fans this season,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “Corona’s laid-back, optimistic lifestyle and Kenny’s unapologetically positive approach to game-day viewing are welcome antidotes to the stressful, nail-biting moments that are possible every time the clock starts.”

The campaign is a fully integrated marketing effort with TV advertising, retail programming, PR and social/digital promotions, all centered on Kenny as the operator of the Corona Hotline. For additional details on the Corona Hotline and more info on the sweepstakes and official rules, fans can visit CoronaUSA.com.

The Corona family of products is available at restaurants, bars, local retailers and via online delivery services nationwide. For more information, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook or @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

