CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the launch of the InVictus® Occipital-Cervical-Thoracic (OCT) Spinal Fixation System, which extends the sophistication of the InVictus Posterior Fixation Platform to the entire spine. The InVictus System is engineered to provide adaptable, predictable surgical treatment of a range of pathologies through open, MIS, or hybrid approaches.



“The speed by which we have created and fully launched a comprehensive occiput-to-ilium fixation system with InVictus is unprecedented,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In less than two years, ATEC has orchestrated, from design to commercialization, the largest system our teams have ever released. This speaks to the prowess of the Organic Innovation Machine. With the release of InVictus OCT, we are obviating the last of the legacy Alphatec products and can now offer a clinically distinct platform capable of seamlessly treating the entire spine.”

The first new product to launch within ATEC’s posterior cervical portfolio, InVictus OCT minimizes potential tulip splay and cross-threading, utilizing helical flange technology. The system uniquely gives surgeons the option of utilizing single- or dual-rod tulips to create multi-rod constructs that cross the occipito-cervical junction with increased biomechanical stability. To address the challenges commonly associated with crossing the cervico-thoracic junction, the system features multiple favored-angle screws, a variety of rod-to-rod connectors and seamlessly integrating transition rods. To enhance predictability and optionality, the system is fully compatible with the SafeOpTM Neural InformatiX System, Arsenal® Spinal Fixation System, and the InVictus Spinal Fixation System.

“The commercial release of InVictus OCT cements ATEC as the emerging leader in spine,” affirmed Dr. Timothy Kuklo, principal spine surgeon and co-director at the Denver International Spine Center at Presbyterian / St. Luke's Medical Center. "InVictus OCT extends the InVictus Posterior Fixation System, creating a single system that can address the entire spine from occiput to ilium with the familiar and consistent instrument design, color coding, and nomenclature that surgeons have become accustomed to through the InVictus Thoracolumbar systems. Expertly designed for ease of use, InVictus OCT offers a thread design that simplifies screw insertion, visual and tactile feedback, proximal thoracic transition options and a 4-rod occipital module. ATEC has clearly developed a best-in-class occipital-cervical solution.”

Key Features of the InVictus OCT Spinal Fixation System

Integrates with SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to predictability provide surgeons with real-time, actionable information to detect and monitor the health of nerves at risk during posterior fixation

Adapts intraoperatively to surgical requirements with robust instruments and customizable implants designed to accept multiple rod diameters and materials, which enables the treatment of more advanced pathologies

Offers multiple favored-angle screws, a variety of rod-to-rod connectors, and transition rods that work in combination to facilitate crossing the cervico-thoracic junction

Integrates with InVictus Spinal Fixation System to achieve additional levels of fixation

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements include references to planned commercial launches, product introduction and surgeon adoption and the Company’s strategy in significantly repositioning the ATEC brand. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of success in developing new products or products currently in the Company’s pipeline and the commercial success of such products; failure to achieve acceptance of the Company’s products by the surgeon community; and failure to obtain FDA or other regulatory clearance or approval for new products, or unexpected or prolonged delays in the process. The words “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “look forward” and “anticipate,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. A further list and description of these and other factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

