TAMKO's Titan XT featuring the AnchorLock Layer technology that reinforces the expanded nail zone and gives Heritage Proline shingles their enhanced wind performance.

JOPLIN, MISSOURI, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TAMKO Building Products LLC officially launches Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ in the all-new Heritage Proline™ series of shingles, TAMKO’s most advanced shingle line yet. Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles combine several of the most in-demand product enhancements, creating one of the most advanced premium architectural shingle series on the market, supported by one of the best wind warranties in the industry. In addition to helping solve some of the challenges roofing contractors face through innovative technologies that offer fast and easy shingle installation, Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles also feature a reinforced common bond, expanded nailing zone, enhanced sealants and top coating, and an innovative high wind warranty, all to bring the protection the market demands and the beauty that homeowners desire.

Titan XT™

Technology is such a core component of the new Titan XT™ shingle that it is reflected in the new shingle’s name – XT stands for Extreme Technology. Customers quickly responded to the Titan XT™ shingle during early product testing and pre-orders, driving high demand for the product across the country. Roofing contractors invited to experience, test and rate Titan XT™ shingles had high praise for the product’s innovative features.

“That right there is the best shingle I’ve ever grabbed a hold of,” said an installer from TAMKO Pro Certified Contractor John Cotten Roofing during focus group testing of the Titan XT™ shingle.

StormFighter IR™

StormFighter IR combines the industry’s highest impact rating with high wind resistance features for a shingle with coverage for winds up to 160 mph and a unique reinforcing layer over the entire backside of the shingle that helped StormFighter IR shingles qualify for a UL 2218 Class 4 Impact Rating. StormFighter IR is being offered in the areas of the country facing some of the most demanding hail and wind combinations.

“StormFighter IR shingles were designed to provide the most sought-after benefits of a Class 4 shingle to both contractors and homeowners,” said TAMKO Vice President of Sales and Marketing Stephen McNally. “With StormFighter IR, contractors can experience fast and easy installation, while homeowners can feel confident in what this shingle will add to their homes through enhanced product features and the best impact rated asphalt shingle wind warranty in the roofing industry.”

Advanced Technologies

Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ feature performance-based shingle enhancements that have made the Heritage Proline series TAMKO’s most advanced series of shingles in company history. Both Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles offer the following advanced features that benefit both roofing contractors and homeowners:

AnchorLock™ Layer – A proprietary reinforcement that gives Heritage Proline shingles their enhanced wind performance. This unique poly-fabric is applied to the back of the Titan XT™ shingle through the common bond and across the entire backside of the StormFighter IR™ shingle for an added layer of protection that provides an anchor for the nails to embed in, locking them tightly to the deck and enabling the expanded nailing zone.

– A proprietary reinforcement that gives Heritage Proline shingles their enhanced wind performance. This unique poly-fabric is applied to the back of the Titan XT™ shingle through the common bond and across the entire backside of the StormFighter IR™ shingle for an added layer of protection that provides an anchor for the nails to embed in, locking them tightly to the deck and enabling the expanded nailing zone. Rapid Fire Zone™ – A clearly defined expanded nailing zone designed for fast and easy installation and up to up to five-times-larger than classic Heritage shingles.* Contractors can install quickly and with ease all with the reassurance that the entire nailing zone, including the common bond, is reinforced.

– A clearly defined expanded nailing zone designed for fast and easy installation and up to up to five-times-larger than classic Heritage shingles.* Contractors can install quickly and with ease all with the reassurance that the entire nailing zone, including the common bond, is reinforced. Advanced Fusion™ Sealants – A family of aggressive sealants, specifically designed to be sticky, even in cooler weather, that fuse the shingles quickly to the roof deck, and each other, to help hold fast.

– A family of aggressive sealants, specifically designed to be sticky, even in cooler weather, that fuse the shingles quickly to the roof deck, and each other, to help hold fast. UltraMAX Weathering™ Layer – A proprietary technology engineered by TAMKO to increase the top coating of the shingle, where it’s needed most, for an enhanced weathering layer of asphalt designed for protection.

Enhanced Warranties

In addition to the most advanced technology, TAMKO offers enhanced protection and warranty benefits for its new Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles. The enhanced wind performance achieved by the combination of the AnchorLock™ layer technology and Advanced Fusion™ sealants inspired the industry-first WindGUARD™ warranty with coverage up to 160 mph with only 4 nails installed in the expanded nailing zone, when using TAMKO® Starter.**

“You’ll save money on nails, and not have to worry about the shingle blowing off,” said an installer from TAMKO Certified Contractor Bridgewater Roofing during focus group testing of the Titan XT™ shingle.

As a central part of TAMKO’s new contractor loyalty program, The TAMKO Edge™ program launching April 2021, Titan XT™ and StormFighter IR™ shingles will be eligible for an enhanced Full Start™ non-prorated warranty period when installed and registered by a TAMKO certified contractor.

To learn more about TAMKO’s Heritage Proline Titan XT™ or StormFighter IR™ shingles, visit https://www.tamko.com/titanxt or https://www.tamko.com/stormfighterir.

*Compared with TAMKO’s Heritage® shingles manufactured in Kansas, Maryland, Missouri and Texas.

**Please consult TAMKO’s Limited Warranty and Application Instructions for any requirements or limitations.

About TAMKO

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles crafted with American pride for more than 75 years. At TAMKO, the popular Heritage® shingle series and Heritage® Proline shingle series feature the best roofing colors on the market that are backed by a brand name recognized for its rich history, core values of honesty and integrity, quality products and processes, authority with building professionals and support for its community. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at www.TAMKO.com.

Note to editors and writers – The correct capitalization of the company name is TAMKO, due to the fact that it is an acronym. The letters stand for Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma – the company’s original trade area when founded in 1944. TAMKO’s trade area is now all 50 states.

