MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health® agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, naming and branding – has added seasoned global talent to lead creative expression and strategy in communications that drive positive health outcomes.



Syneos Health Communications, including the market-leading healthcare advertising agency GSW, translates complex information into clear, actionable solutions to enable audiences to make informed, confident decisions. These health-first, health-only agencies deploy a wide array of strategic capabilities, with a direct line to 25,000 Syneos Health clinical and commercial minds, to bring breakthrough healthcare to the world.

“From launching a new treatment in a crowded space, to rethinking how a treatment can target a new audience, we weave together the power of technology, communications and humanity,” said JD Cassidy, President, Advertising, for Syneos Health Communications. “This new group of leaders includes some of the industry’s most creative minds, disrupters and change masters – skilled at breathing life into our customers’ innovations and our colleagues’ work – to make the strongest impact on the right audiences.”

Three senior hires joining Syneos Health Communications include:

Orrin Pollard, Director of European Creative Expression, has more than 25 years of experience leading creative teams across every therapeutic area in the health and wellness space. He was the founder and creative director of DDB Remedy UK, and has created and inspired numerous multi-award-winning national OTC and global ethical campaigns across Europe. Orrin has served as a judge on many international awards panels including Cannes Lions, Clio Health & Eurobest, and his work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Clio Health, D&AD, LIAA, PM Society Digital Awards and The Globals, among others.

Christina Pantelias, EVP of Strategy, GSW New York, is an executive leader with decades of experience turning information into insights that build brands. She is passionate about the theory and practice of connecting people with brands and is known for building high-performing teams. She previously ran Strategic Planning for Arnold’s DC and St. Louis offices, and has worked on a wide range of categories and blue chip brands including Kellogg’s, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, P&G, and Novo Nordisk, among others.

Carolyn Gargano, SVP, Creative Director, GSW West Coast, joins with over 20 years of experience in the health and wellness space, partnering with clients across a deep roster of domestic and global brands. She will lead agency-wide initiatives that champion creativity, with a passion for social purpose campaigns that make the world a healthier place. She previously held roles at W2O, Area 23, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, FCB and Deutsch, in addition to Chandler Chicco Agency, a Syneos Health Communications agency.

This new trio of creative leaders will work across Syneos Health Communications to bring science to life in service of the healthcare industry, scientists, clinicians, manufacturers and patients. They’ll provide a clear, definitive, and persuasive voice to accelerate research and innovation to improve the health and well-being of society.

Syneos Health Communications agencies work in scalable, purpose-built teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to accelerate brand performance. The portfolio includes GSW, GSW Managed Markets, Chandler Chicco Agency, Biosector 2, Chamberlain Healthcare Communications, Managed Markets Communications, Navicor, Cadent Medical Communications and Addison Whitney, among others.

