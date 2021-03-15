Leading digital manufacturer SOLIZE partnering with HP Inc. on joint development of replacement parts for NISMO Heritage Parts

SOLIZE and HP first to deliver highly efficient, industrial-grade, and cost-effective just-in-time production of replacement parts for NISMO enthusiasts

3D printed parts include plastic harness protector for R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R

SOLIZE, HP and Nissan share commitment to sustainable production, finding innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.

TOKYO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLIZE Corporation and HP Inc. continuing their long-standing partnership to advance digital manufacturing, today announced the joint development and on-demand production of discontinued replacement parts for Nissan’s NISMO Heritage Parts program. The two companies are the first to design and manufacture 3D-printed replacement parts for NISMO enthusiasts.

After working with Nissan to identify ideal parts for 3D production, SOLIZE then partnered with HP to optimize high-quality commercial parts and take advantage of the advanced capabilities provided by HP’s Multi Jet Fusion platform for production. The first part identified for restoration using 3D printing is a plastic part of the harness protector for the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The part is produced using HP High Reusability PA 11 which provides high mechanical properties and design flexibility.

“SOLIZE has more than 30 years of experience and has honed its technology since it first deployed 3D printers in Japan.” said Yasutoshi Kudo, President & CEO, SOLIZE Corporation. “We have jointly developed 3D printing technology with Nissan for commercial parts that have been discontinued and take charge of manufacturing the parts. With HP’s market leading 3D printing technology, we are able to support industries including automotive with sustainable production that delivers fast, high-quality and cost-effective results.”

Rebuilding Supply Chains with Sustainable Production

To facilitate repairs and parts replacement, automobile manufacturers are required to provide replacement parts for their products over extended periods of time. Producing or storing parts for vehicles that have been discontinued, upgraded, or overhauled can be challenging and expensive as manufacturers must retain molds and manage inventory storage and logistics.

Digital manufacturing and 3D printing enable flexible design and just-in-time 3D production for virtual inventory that meets the demand for complex parts while reducing costs. In addition, sustainable on-demand 3D production contributes to the reduction of industrial waste and carbon dioxide emissions throughout the product life cycle.

“We are seeing leaders of industry like Nissan recognize the massive cost implications of storage, molds and logistics for replacement parts and how industrial 3D printing can help,” said Jon Wayne, Head of Global Commercial Business for 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “Digital manufacturing is a viable, long-term solution for accelerating production, transforming supply chains and activating industries such as automotive. Together with SOLIZE we are focused on helping businesses transform their manufacturing with sustainable, digital production.”

About NISMO Heritage Parts

In response to the expansion of the global heritage market and the increasing demand from customers for support parts and maintenance, Nissan is continually looking to evolve its NISMO Heritage Parts. Sales of NISMO Heritage Parts began in December 2017, providing customer support, maintenance, and restoration options for Nissan Heritage cars no longer in production. To help Nissan meet the needs of its customers, SOLIZE and HP will support the development of replacement parts for the Skyline GT-R R32/R33/R34.

“Our Heritage customers are the most passionate car enthusiasts in the world, and we are dedicated to ensuring they can enjoy their cars as long as possible,” said Kent O’Hara, Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “We are excited that SOLIZE and HP can help us please our customers and achieve our goals in a sustainable way.”

About SOLIZE

SOLIZE has been a leader in digital engineering technology since the dawn of 3D CAD in the 1990s, when it started rapid prototyping and 3D modeling using 3D printers, as well as 3D CAD engineer education and 3D CAD engineering services. Currently, SOLIZE provides 3D CAD/CAE engineering services for product design and analysis, MBD engineering services for model-based development, 3D printing engineering services for the production of prototypes, low-volume mass-produced products using additive manufacturing (metal and plastic) and sales of industrial additive manufacturing equipment and innovations engineering services to reform customer’s business and/or development process based on our unique technology of transforming tacit knowledge into formal knowledge. Through our four core businesses, we provide valuable services to our customers.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.