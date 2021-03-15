SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, was ranked 36th in Harrity Patent Analytics’ 2021 Patent 300® List. Despite a global pandemic, DENSO increased the number of patents it secured year-over-year, a testament to its focus on creating technologies that are green, meaning environmentally friendly, and deliver peace of mind, meaning safety for all.



The Patent 300 is an annual compilation of the top 300 companies, organizations and universities in the patent field. It is based on the quantity of issued U.S. patents each year. DENSO’s rise within the list signals the company’s global commitment to research and development (R&D), electrification, connectivity and other new and innovative mobility solutions that will make for a safer and more sustainable world.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among such an esteemed list of innovators and creators,” said Shinichiro Nakamura, a senior vice president of DENSO’s North American R&D. “The past year has been challenging, but with a focus on quality, collaboration and resiliency, we have continued to develop leading technologies that will better serve our customers and enhance mobility.”

Achieving such an honor would not be possible without DENSO’s expansive R&D network, which includes R&D teams and centers located around the world. DENSO R&D centers are located in Pittsburgh; Seattle; San Jose, California; Plano, Texas; Montréal, Canada; Israel; and Finland.

These centers work with teams in Japan, Michigan and elsewhere to research critical mobility fields like automated driving, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and software. Their collective work advances DENSO’s Second Founding and long-term plan, both of which center on creating new value for society and customers.

If you are interested in joining a team committed to transforming mobility and careers, visit https://densocareers.com/.

The complete breakdown of the 2021 Patent 300 List is available online here.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.