NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AND1, basketball’s original street ball brand, which is owned by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQBG), formally announces the signing of Toronto Raptors Norman Powell. As a San Diego native, the six-year Raptors “2” guard is slated to have a breakout season sporting AND1 footwear and apparel. The final dots of the partnership were connected by AND1 Head of Sports Marketing, Dexter Gordon.

“We are excited about partnering with Norman. His drive, hardnosed athletic play and mantra “understand the grind” fit perfectly with the AND1 ethos. I’m really excited about welcoming Norman Powell to the AND1 family,” says Dexter Gordon.

As the brand continues to expand in the North American market, AND1 is eager to activate the six-year pro in a variety of social and digital campaigns, including Norman’s premier Attack 2.0’s releasing exclusively in early fall in Foot Locker Canada.

“It has been a dream come true to be able to be one of the faces for AND1 and to be able to partner with them. I grew up watching AND1 mixtapes and now to be a part of the brand is surreal,” says Norman Powell.

Norman’s agent, Thad Foucher added, “I’m excited for the partnership between Norm and AND1. This best in-class shoe and apparel company has long been engrained in the culture of basketball, and their creativity and approach to footwear makes them a great fit for Norm. There has been a long line of iconic and exciting basketball players associated with AND1, and I’m proud that Norm is part of that lineage.”

The partnership with Norman Powell reestablishes the historic legacy AND1 has created in both sport and culture. Norman’s natural grit and bold personality provides the grind for AND1 to bring back the streetball mentality that the game has been missing!

About AND1

AND1 is a premier basketball footwear and apparel brand that has remained synonymous with the game of basketball and its streetball lifestyle for nearly 25 years. AND1's footwear, apparel and accessories can be found at select retailers around the world. For more information, visit www.and1.com.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the lifestyle and active categories, which includes the AND1 brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13320a39-f7b0-4138-ad63-671e8112740e