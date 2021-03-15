|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders
Company Announcement No 04/2021
|15 March 2021
Dear Sirs
Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors LLP
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 12 March 2021 Sydbank was informed by Silchester International Investors LLP that as at 10 March 2021, Silchester International Investors LLP through indirect holdings has at its disposal 14.95% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
