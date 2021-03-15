INDIO, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Losing a loved one is life-shattering. Sunny Armstrong dealt with this grief firsthand when her son Nick suddenly passed away at the age of twenty-six. In her newly released book, “I Have a Nick Story Book 3: Amazing, Happy Stories…Friends,” she shares how she used her counseling experience to handle this life-altering loss by writing in a journal.



Throughout the book, readers will experience the numerous incidents that occurred immediately after Nick’s death, not only to the author but also to family members and friends. Whenever Armstrong would experience an incident/sign of her son’s presence she would always share with loved ones saying, ‘I Have a Nick Story,’ which became a mantra among her family. With the help of her faith, God has allowed Armstrong’s son to visit earth often and through numerous signs, letting her, her family and his friends know he is healthy, happy and loves living in heaven.



“As soon as Nick died, unusual, amazing experiences started happening to me, my daughter, my grandsons and Nick’s friends,” said Armstrong. “I chose to keep a journal of all the amazing signs God was allowing Nick to give us to ease our pain and make us laugh. I realized all these signs were not just for me but needed to be shared with all. God does not cause our pain; He helps us through it.”



Armstrong beautifully shows that even though she lost her child, he is still with her every day. Ultimately, “I Have a Nick Story Book 3” will show readers the wonderful signs Nick gave his family, and Armstrong shares the experience of these visions throughout each page.



“I Have a Nick Story Book 3: Amazing, Happy Stories…Friends”

By Sunny Armstrong

ISBN: 978-1-6642-0443-0 (softcover); 978-1-6642-0442-3 (hardcover); 978-1-6642-0444-7 (eBook)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Sunny Armstrong was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, along with her two sisters. She has lived in California most of her life. Armstrong is a former elementary teacher, middle school teacher, counselor, administrator and community college professor. Armstrong enjoys vacationing with family and visiting her numerous nieces and nephews, immediate children, extended family, and precious grandchildren. Armstrong has written three books dedicated to her late son, Nick, titled “I Have a Nick Story.” Books 1 and 2 have been on the Hollywood Producers list, and 3 will be joining the first two books in the coming month.



