AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poet, Singer and Scholar Jennifer Bloom has released her second book of poetry, “Within My Illusions,” taking readers on a poetic journey of discovery. In the book, Bloom explores questions that arise when making friends with paradox, allowing boundaries to blur and testing the limits of individuals’ habits and beliefs.

The poems, taken individually and collectively, tell stories and also question the role that story plays in how individuals make sense of the world and oneself. Readers can linger on one poem at a time or take in the book all at once. Especially in these turbulent times, Bloom reminds readers that they should use this transformative time to embrace new ways of thinking, being and doing. The author hopes that readers will open their hearts and use these poems to connect with themselves and others.

“Within My Illusions” has received numerous praises.

“Within My Illusions is a coffer, each poem a gem. With poignant, vivid detail, Bloom invites the reader to explore our habits, our patterns of thought, and our belief systems in a quest for spiritual awakening. Timely and wise, Bloom’s second volume of poetry nourishes in the moment and long after the last page has turned.” —Jennifer Hritz, author of “Smoke and Glass” and “The Crossing.”

“With heart, soul, wit, and a presence you can feel as you read her words, Jennifer Bloom’s poetry is the spark of inspiration, hug from an understanding friend, and hope for a new world we can all use during times of change and uncertainty. Get this book for yourself, give it to friends, and use it in the gatherings you facilitate to open the hearts and minds of those you love and influence.” —Christine Aylo, MBA, women's leadership advisor, best-selling author, founder of The Feminine Wisdom Way.

“Within My Illusions”

By Jennifer Bloom

ISBN: 9781982251949 (softcover); 9781982251963 (hardcover); 9781982251956 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jennifer Bloom is a poet, singer, scholar and mother who believes that well-being thrives when we recognize and embrace our interconnection with all beings and the planet. She holds degrees from Yale University and the Harvard School of Public Health. She is the co-founder of Emerging Perspectives, a consulting group that uses the lenses of brain science, complexity, and reflective practice to create space for people and organizations to embrace new ways of thinking, being and doing. Bloom currently resides in Austin, Texas, with her two children and their dog, Snowball. Experience more of Bloom’s poetry, music and musings on her website, www.jennifer-bloom.com.

