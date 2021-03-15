Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Probiotics Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OTC probiotic supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$11,980.809 million by 2025, increasing from US$7,389.581 million in 2019.

OTC probiotics supplements includes all types of supplements that are available in various distribution channels and are often called nonprescription probiotics supplements. The increasing popularity of probiotic supplements coupled with the rising health awareness is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the expanding scope of probiotics application is anticipated to boost the demand in the coming years. Furthermore, there is a favorable outlook of people toward medical nutrition in the developed countries like United States and Germany on account of the growing prevalence of digestive diseases and problems. Rising health awareness has resulted in the increasing expenditure on probiotic supplements and due to factors, such as changing lifestyle and eating habits has further increased the consumption of high-sodium based foods which is contributing towards the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. All such factors and expected to boost the demand for probiotics supplements over the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes remains a major challenge to widespread adoption of pharmaceutical probiotic products.



Growing scope of application is widening the growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors



Currently, the application of probiotics is limited to a few health problems. But with the growing research and development activities, the scope of probiotics application is expected to expand during the forecast period. Also, in the coming years, the OTC pharmaceuticals probiotics may also replace other pharmaceutical agents with the rising consumer awareness about the health benefits the market is expected to witness exponential growth. Furthermore, growing product launches of advance and new flavored probiotic products coupled with the growing popularity of OTC pharmaceutical probiotic products is further expected to widen up the scope of growth opportunities for manufactures and vendors.



Availability of substitute is expected to restrain the growth of the market



Probiotics supplements are widely used to treat bowel problems such as diarrhea and irritable bowel among other forms of infections. All such problems and issues are also resolved through alternative ways such as herbal remedies. The availability of substitutes leads to consumers easily switching to an alternative even if there is a fractional price change. Also, due to this, the industry becomes more competitive because consumers can choose to purchase the substitute like digestive remedies instead of OTC pharmaceutical probiotics. The growing popularity of OTC pharmaceutical probiotics substitutes such as healthier drinks like kombucha tea that contain probiotics that can help gut flora is further expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.



By form capsules is holding significant share in the market



By form, OTC probiotics supplement market is segmented as capsules, tables, powders, and syrups. Capsules and tablets are expected to be the most popular categories, constituting substantial share in the market cumulatively in 2019. The capsules format has been gaining further traction over the last couple of years, primarily on account of growing efforts by the probiotics manufacturers to ensure effective delivery of the probiotics at the appropriate site. It is considered that delivery of supplements and drugs that contains sensitive compounds can be optimized with a hard-shell capsule which degrades under a specific condition. Simultaneously, the powder format is primarily preferred by the younger population, however, without any form of outer coating as in the case with capsules, the ingredients are vulnerable to stomach acid that reduces it effectiveness. However, there has been a steady increase in the R&D investment in order to improve the efficiency of the powder format.



By ingredient yeast is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period



By ingredients, OTC probiotics supplement market is segmented as bacteria and yeast. Bacteria segment is estimated to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing demand for probiotics due to growing health awareness in the developing countries like India and China. Additionally, new players are entering the market which is opening the growth potential for yeast segment over the forecast period. Also, Lactobacillus is considered one of the most common types of probiotics and can be found in supplements and due to the health benefits like reducing cholesterol and preventing diarrhea, it is widely accepted as a digestive supplement around the globe.

Due to technological advancements in probiotic supplements, the Lactobacillus is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years. Besides, In recent years bifidobacterium probiotics have exploded popularity due to growing product launches, however, due to limited research activities into it has slowed its growth compared to lactobacilli. Streptococcus thermophilus based probiotics are gaining popularity for promoting the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines and studies have shown that they are widely used in combination with other probiotics such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the OTC probiotics supplement market include DuPont, Danone, Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Kibow Biotech, Pharmavite LLC, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp, Dietary Pros, Inc., and Royal DSM. The number of players in the OTC probiotics supplement market is large and growing with the opportunity to generate significant revenues because of growing demand. The players in the global OTC probiotics supplement market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market. The company profiles section in the report details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the global OTC probiotics supplement market.



