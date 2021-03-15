Calgary, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some 268 workers at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Calgary plant will be on strike effective 9 a.m. today, March 15. The dispute involves members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta (Teamsters 987) who are asking for access to job security and protection from unnecessary third-party outsourcing as part of their collective agreement.



Plant workers have steadily been losing job hours to third-party contractors, reducing their ability to earn a suitable livelihood for themselves and their families. Coca-Cola's actions are limiting employees’ ability to fulfill their hours on good paying jobs, creating an insecure and worrying work environment while some of their work is fulfilled by non-union contractors.



The affected union workers voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action on March 4. They are employed in warehouse, production, distribution and equipment service roles.



The strike action will also likely affect delivery of beverage products to Alberta customers, including restaurants, grocery and retail stores.



Says Brock Penner, Business Agent, Teamsters Local Union 987, “These workers have dedicated themselves to keeping product moving to Albertans during a difficult time. Over the past year, these workers were deemed an essential service and have been there for Albertans. Now it’s time that Albertans stand with them as they fight for job security during uncertain times.”



“Coca-Cola employees simply want to do their jobs with some level of predictability from their employer,” continued Penner.



“We believe that everyone is entitled to dignity and security in the workplace. These have not been easy times for warehouse and delivery roles, and these hard-working Albertans deserve better. They have used their voices to speak up about their concerns, and we will always stand up for our workers,” added Penner.



The previous agreement expired on October 1, 2020. Teamsters 987 has not had to take strike action since 2004, and are not eager to enter into a dispute.



Teamsters 987 is fighting for a positive outcome for their members, who have shown dedication and commitment to their respective roles. The membership is eager to be part of the future of Coca-Cola’s presence in the Alberta market, with the appropriate measures in place.

-30-

About Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta:



Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta is a family of more than 5,000 workers strong from over 13 industries and 40 collective agreements. They protect and empower members through powerful advocacy with employers, superior legal backing and assistance with many other areas that contribute to a greater quality of life. Teamsters 987 has been creating fair workplaces across Alberta since 1942. Visit Teamsters987.com for more information.

Paula Worthington On behalf of Teamsters 987 4035852429 paula@worthingtonpr.com