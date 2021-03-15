Rockville, Md., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability and climate governance by global environmental non-profit CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Out of more than 5,800 companies scored in 2020, Abt achieved an A- rating, placing it in the top 14 percent of professional services firms implementing best practices addressing environmental transparency and action.

“As a trusted partner to governments around the globe that are trying to combat climate change and reduce emissions, it’s important that Abt lead by example,” said Abt President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “By modelling responsibility for our carbon footprint, we’re enhancing our company’s mission even as we do what’s right for our business and our planet.”

Abt is committed to the effective management of--and transparent accounting for--its environmental impact and risks. The company has reduced its carbon footprint by 49.7 percent since 2012. Abt’s newest Mission Impact Report, Advancing a Thriving Natural Environment, details how the company applies its deep technical expertise in climate and environmental management to advance progress on climate change and other pressing environmental challenges facing the most vulnerable around the world.

“We are dedicated to advancing solutions that accelerate progress towards a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable world,” said Flanagan.

CDP enables companies, cities, and states to manage their environmental impacts through its worldwide disclosure and benchmarking system.

