NORWOOD, Australia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and retired physician Ramdyal Bhola has made his authorial debut with “Brainwashed,” an entertaining and insightful memoir chronicling his journey to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. Beginning in his birthplace of Guyana, the story spans several decades and continents as Bhola sets out to study and practice medicine and explore the world.

Born in Guyana at a time when there were no national universities, Bhola’s path to higher education was challenging. However, his father was convinced his son would be a doctor and worked tirelessly to provide the means for Bhola’s educational endeavors. As Bhola lovingly recounts, his father “brainwashed” him into remaining laser-focused on medicine, even naming him after their town’s physician.

After graduating from secondary school, Bhola made the difficult choice to leave his family behind to attend university in England, where he graduated from the medical school at Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne. Dissatisfied with the British medical system, Bhola migrated to Port Augusta, South Australia, where he operated his own practice, the Port Augusta Medical Centre, to serve the unique needs of rural and Indigenous populations.

Through his book, Bhola demonstrates the power of hard work and sacrifice in transforming dreams into reality. Having originally written the book to share his international adventures with his friends and family, he hopes others can glean inspiration and encouragement from his story of success.

Relaying intimate and intriguing stories of family life, international travel, cultural traditions and medical practice along with patient vignettes, “Brainwashed” is a one-of-a-kind memoir about a man who overcame many obstacles and traversed many countries to become a distinguished and well-respected physician.

Ramdyal Bhola is an author and retired medical practitioner. Born in Guyana, South America, he moved to England to attend university. He graduated in 1971 from Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and post-graduate qualifications in obstetrics and gynecology (DObstRCOG), general practice (MRCGP) and rural and remote medicine (FACRRM). He practiced medicine for 34 years in rural Australia and 10 years in Adelaide. He was active in medical politics at a local level and provided medical education to students, trainees and overseas trained doctors. Practice management was his passion. This passion combined with his commitment to patient care and community culminated in a high-quality practice at Port Augusta Medical Centre. In recognition of this, the practice was used by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners to help set the standards for accreditation and general practice.

