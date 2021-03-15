Three-Day Programme Features Enriching Sessions on Health & Safety, Guest Experience, and Tech & Innovation

COLCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of Seatrade Cruise Virtual’s Expedition Cruising event, the series continues 12-14 April 2021 with an enriching line-up of panels offering tailored programming, small group sessions and networking opportunities for the cruise community. Each day will offer a dedicated theme, delving into key pillars of health and safety, guest experience and technology and innovation.

“We’re elated by the success of our first-ever event dedicated to Expedition Cruising, which attracted more than 950 global attendees to discuss this special and important segment of the industry,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “As we look ahead to April, we’re excited to engage with the broader cruise community to connect, educate and inform on segments that are paramount to the safe resumption of global operations and will define the future of cruising.”

Seatrade Cruise Virtual will offer more than 20 interactive panels and fireside chats discussing a myriad of topics spanning across health and safety protocols, contact tracing, post-pandemic entertainment, resumption of global operations and more. See day-by-day highlights below:

12 April | HEALTH & SAFETY

International COVID-19 Health and Safety Update | 8:00 AM EST/1:00 PM GMT

This panel discusses the latest on approved vaccines and worldwide deployment status, current CDC regulations and policies, approach for harmonizing variances in cruise line protocols and a forecast for the safe return to pre-pandemic operations.

Health and Safety in Ship Design | 1:15 PM EST/6:15 PM GMT

Experts in shipbuilding and design delve into the practical challenges of fitting out ships to comply with new protocols, technical solutions for enhanced ventilation and filtration and best practices and lessons learned to date.

13 April | GUEST EXPERIENCE

Ready for Resumption: What does it take to welcome guests back on board? | 6:00 AM EST/11 AM GMT

With a long-term shut down in operations, the usual hustle and bustle on board keeping ships in optimal operating condition has stopped. This fireside chat discusses what will it take to get things ready to welcome guests back.

That’s Your Cue! Operating Entertainment On-Board | 1:15 PM EST/6:15 PM GMT

This Q&A session allows attendees to submit questions and hear about how to operate live entertainment on board post-pandemic from those already doing it.

14 April | TECH & INNOVATION

Contact Tracing Technologies and Wearables | 8:30 AM EST/1:30 PM GMT

Cruise lines have long been investing in technology to make aspects of the guest experience contactless, but now these same technologies are providing ways to employ COVID-19 contact tracing. During this session, cruise line technologists discuss the latest contact tracing developments.

The Cruising Ecosystem: Perspectives on Emerging Technologies Post-COVID-19 | 1:45 PM EST/6:45 PM GMT

Leading port, shipyard and cruise line executives join this interactive panel discussion focused on changes to shipbuilding technology post-COVID-19, cruise port technologies, passenger screenings, personal health data and more.

For a complete agenda, explore the Seatrade Cruise Virtual conference programmes.

