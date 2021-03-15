TALLINN, Estonia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite top crypto assets demonstrating impressive daily trading volumes, cryptocurrencies remain a thinly traded market, due to its fragmentation. A $10 million bitcoin market order, on a top exchange may result in a double digit price move percentage wise, with the price swinging only on the particular exchange in question. This happens due to large amounts of exchange venues (leading to a 'fat tail' of traders using smaller localized exchanges) and practical isolation of liquidity pools from each other. CoinMarketCap lists 234 exchanges, and the top exchange (Binance) has only a 5% market share of daily volume.



Nebula ECN is set to create a global crypto asset market by providing crypto exchanges a set of tools for effective trading between each other. The Nebula ECN smart routing system may route a larger order to multiple exchanges for instance, ensuring the best execution price, without the need for opening an account with each provider. In addition, Nebula introduces classic financial markets approaches, such as post trade clearing and settlement to the crypto scene.

"Our vision is that the crypto market will become the world's marketplace. This will become possible once enough real-world assets will be securely and legally tokenized. But in order to mature, the crypto market has to become globalized. The current market is remarkably inefficient - price differences for crypto assets on different venues are visible to the naked eye. Our technology will increase market efficiency, by connecting trading venues and enabling seamless and instant two-way trading," said Israeli founder Evgeny Roytman, focusing on telecom and DLT technologies.

Nebula ECN built reliable infrastructure worldwide, in order to support uninterrupted and high speed facilities for all of its clients. Cryptocurrency Custody with AML compliance is carried out through Fireblocks and Chainalysis, with deposits insured against non-trading related loss. The Nebula ECN platform is also fully OWASP ASVS, PCI-DSS and SDL compliant.

One of the core principles of Nebula is radical transparency, allowing for customers to have all their orders executed on the best available terms, according to their needs and preferences.

Nebula ECN will primarily target US, European, Asian and South American Markets and will provide traditional financial actors with quick and easy access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, offering a licenced and regulated platform.

The Company has also recently signed a partnership with Tradair - a leading provider of end-to-end front office trading solutions that will open the pathway to bringing the largest OTC desks and exchanges into the fold.

Security and insured custody are in partnership with Fireblocks, and industry grade AML is facilitated via Chainalysis - one of the industry's most reliable AML providers.

Nebula's engineering team includes market veterans with significant experience in developing high load, high performance pricing, matching and trading solutions for classic financial markets. The current state of Nebula ECN technology is on par with world class trade execution solutions present in financial markets.

Media contact

Company: Nebula

Alex Malkov

E-Mail: malkov@nebulaecn.com

Telephone: +372 5607 5230

Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, J. Vilmsi tn 47, 10115

Website: https://nebulaecn.com/

SOURCE: Nebula