PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise asset leasing market generated $820.27 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $1.76 trillion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Rise in average price of utility vehicles across the globe, shift in the risk of obsolescence, tax advantage, and higher return on the capital drive the growth of the global enterprise asset leasing market. However, surge in debt from various borrowers and high cost restrain the growth of the market. Contrarily, untapped potential of emerging economies and increase in government support & initiatives toward leasing services would provide lucrative opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for real estate leasing decreased significantly due to the work from home culture adopted by enterprises and shutdown of businesses in different sectors.

Owing to economic uncertainty, enterprises postponed their plans to invest in assets and acquire machinery and new equipment. So, the demand for leasing of equipment increased, which in turn, positively impacted the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise asset leasing market based on asset type, leasing type, industry vertical, enterprise size, and region.

Based on asset type, the commercial vehicles segment accounted for the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise asset leasing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the IT equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on industry vertical, the transportation & logistics segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the IT & telecom segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global enterprise asset leasing market discussed in the research include BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Docuformas, Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd., Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, General Electric, Lombard North Central plc, ICBC Leasing Co. Ltd., SocieteGenerale Equipment Finance, Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited, and White Oak.

