Washington, DC, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, [solidcore] Founder and CEO Anne Mahlum announced that Bryan Myers, current President and COO, will assume the role of CEO effective April 19, 2021. Mahlum will remain active in the strategic direction of the business as the company’s Executive Chairperson. She has served as [solidcore]’s CEO since founding the company in Washington, DC in November 2013, and has grown it to 71 studios over those seven years.

“This is my second entrepreneurial venture and I know it’s time for me to start to make some space for what’s next,” Mahlum said. “The number one responsibility I have as [solidcore]’s founder is to ensure that the company’s future is just as bright after me as it has been with me. With 71 studios, $70M of venture funding, a new digital partnership with Equinox+, and a strong team and Board, the timing is optimal for me to transition the CEO role to Bryan.”

Myers joined [solidcore] in 2017 after serving as the VP of Finance, Strategy, and Development at Sweetgreen. In September 2019, he was promoted to President of [solidcore]. Myers is responsible for growing the company's physical presence, and creating revenue growth in studios within the existing studio portfolio, and overall increased its profit margin by 420bps year-over-year. He also leads the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion taskforce, a key priority for the company.

“I am humbled and honored that Anne has placed her trust in me to step up and lead the company into its next chapter,” said Myers. “Over the last seven years, Anne’s leadership as CEO has built the strong foundation on which the company stands today; I am excited to build on that momentum as we continue to expand our community all over the country and beyond.”

Mahlum will remain influential in creating the vision for the company, including taking the lead on international expansion and acquisition opportunities. Myers will drive the company’s operations, growth plan, and budget execution.

“Bryan and I have a synergetic relationship. We have different styles and different talents, but one thing we share is a mutual respect for how the other one works,” Mahlum said. “He is one of the most thoughtful, strategic and steady-handed leaders I have ever met, and he is hands-down, the best operator I have ever worked with over my 15-year career. He is going to knock this out of the park and I’m so proud of him.”

This transition has been in the works for the past year-and-a-half, and was supposed to materialize last year. With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the fitness industry in 2020, the transition was delayed until the company was on more stable footing. The recent funding by VMG Partners provided the perfect opportunity for Myers to step into the role.

“Anne’s been extremely thoughtful planning this transition and she and Bryan have shown a rare ability to work together effectively,” said McConnell Smith of VMG Partners “Their partnership has been instrumental to the brand’s success and we’re excited for that partnership to continue as Bryan assumes the CEO role. It’s been clear from our first interactions that Bryan is a special leader and we have nothing but confidence in his ability to lead [solidcore] through its next phase of growth.”

Myers was named a “Minority Business Leader” by Washington Business Journal in 2019. He serves on the Board of the Ridley Scholars Foundation, an organization whose mission is to attract the best and brightest African American students to the University of Virginia by offering financial support, mentorship, and programming opportunities for selected students at the university.

