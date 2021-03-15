SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv today announced that company founder and CEO Dave Evans has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for his contribution to digital transformation within the industry. Designed by the National Association of Manufacturers, the awards program honors those contributing to excellence in manufacturing.



Through his work at Fictiv, Evans has helped the industry to incorporate digital tools that create a seamless digital thread connecting product companies with manufacturers to improve manufacturing speed, quality, transparency, and productivity.

Fictiv’s Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem pairs an online quote-to-order platform with a global network of highly vetted manufacturers to dramatically shorten project timelines, reduce costs, and optimize manufacturing capacity.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the hardworking team at Fictiv,” said Evans. “Together, we have been able to transform antiquated processes and support manufacturers around the world in their quest to modernize operations. Through technology, they are better able to drive business growth, improve quality, and lower costs so we can bring more products to market faster and more affordably.”

Evans will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and managed manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs and inspect quality along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 12M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org

