SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       15 March 2021 at 5:10 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 12 March 2021 below 5 per cent.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.04% shares

4.99% voting rights		0.09% shares

0.08% voting rights		5.13% shares

5.08% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights		0.11% shares

0.11% voting rights		5.19% shares

5.14% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,991,071 shares

27,991,071 voting rights		 5.04% shares

4.99% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A27,991,071 shares

27,991,071 voting rights		5.04% shares

4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical262,962 shares

262,962 voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical48,772 shares 48,772 voting rights0.01% shares

0.01% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash162,045 shares

162,045 voting rights		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B473,779 shares

473,779 voting rights		0.09% shares

0.08% voting rights

