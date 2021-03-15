New York, New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you miss the taste and experience of the delicious drinks that your favorite bartender used to prepare for you? ArKay is excited to announce the launch of the world’s first-ever all-natural alcohol-free bitters. Enjoy the aromatic herbal taste of Arkay alcohol-free bitters in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Arkay Bitters is much more than a non-alcoholic spirit. Usually, well-known bitters are roughly 44% alcohol, while ArKay is 100% Alcohol-free. The engaging herbal complexity recalls gentian, absinthe, artichoke, and chamomile; the spice notes linger on the finish. Flavours of rhubarb and licorice add complexity to this powerful drink.

Arkay bitters is 100% natural, contains no alcohol, no carbs, zero fat, zero sugar, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Enjoy this exceptional blend of botanical herbs at room temperature or warmed as a digestive punch after dinner. Serve it with ice and a citrus wedge, or create a number of impressive modern cocktails.

Arkay is great for both beginners and connoisseurs. Enjoy the elegant flavor in a 5 oz, 150 mL bottle at the suggested retail price of $10. Available on DutyFreeZone.com, and ArKayBeverages.com. It is perfect for bartenders as well wanting to offer an alcohol-free version to their patrons.

Arkay Bitters is the perfect add-on for your favorite mocktails. It is a great alternative that is just as appealing as the alcoholic option. ArKay's exceptional taste of bitters without the alcohol is designed for everyone to enjoy. Making it a perfect mocktail day or night.

ArKay bitters is perfect for individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Also great for people who want a healthier lifestyle. There are no dangers or risks with drinking the Arkay bitters and spirits alternatives. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional spirits.

Try Arkay's Bitter in this simple and delicious Old Fashion mocktail.

Ingredients

1. 1/2 agave syrup

2. 3 dashes Arkay bitters

3. 1 teaspoon water

4. 2 ounces Arkay's Alcohol-Free Bourbon Whisky Flavored Drink

Steps

1. Add the syrup and bitter to a rock glass, add water, and stir until syrup is blended.

2. Fill the glass with large ice cubes, add the Arkay's alcohol-free bourbon whisky flavored drink and gently stir to combine.

Arkay Bitters is the perfect add-on for your favorite mocktails. It is a great alternative that is just as appealing as the alcoholic option. ArKay's exceptional taste of bitters without the alcohol is designed for everyone to enjoy. Making it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay is perfect for individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Also great for people who want a healthier lifestyle. There are no dangers or risks with drinking the Arkay alternatives. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional bitters.

ABOUT ARKAY BEVERAGES

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, liquor-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol. It is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption and drink. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. Arkay Beverages is a family-owned business. Arkay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.

ABOUT REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is an entrepreneur and philanthropist driven to solve the world's biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out. He is the son of a well-known Italian perfumer in the late 20th century. He transformed himself into a perfumer millionaire before 30, establishing bottling plants worldwide, selling several times his companies, and making millions for himself.

As the founder of Arkay Beverages, Reynald sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating real impact companies. His next endeavor is to travel to the moon, using lunar resources for innovation here on earth.

Business website: https://arkaybeverages.com/

Phone: 917 657 7126 WhatsApp Text Messages only

Email: info@arkaybeverages.com

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/ArKayBevInc/

Twitter: @ArKayBeverages

Instagram: @arkayzeroproof) • Instagram photos and videos

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHrDTMbySu6dYCLmc0AQOcg/featured

LINKEDIN : Connect with Reynald Grattagliano on LinkedIn:Reynald Vito Grattagliano | LinkedIn





This news has been published for the above source. ArKay Beverages [ID=17292]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment