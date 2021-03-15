Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Guy News, a positive news agency, recently reviewed Chicago-based companies to determine who’s changing the landscape for job-seekers in 2021.





The Greater Chicago area is the third-largest Metropolitan Statistical Area in the United States. Being home to some of the United States’s best cities, it is one of the most progressive and diverse regions to live and work. Among the many great options for work in this area, Quest Food Management Services is a standout organization. But what is driving so many people to apply to become a Quest Food Management employee?.





About Quest Food Management Services and What They Do

Established in Lombard, Illinois, in 1985, Quest Food Management Services is a food organization committed to providing fresh food to customers made from scratch.





A long way from its 1985 start, Quest Food Management has partnered with over 88 accounts across the Midwest over the past three decades, today grossing over $65M in annual revenue. Industry segments served by Quest include conference centers, K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and businesses.





Serving these industry segments with excellence is the result of 35 years of working side by side with partners, coupled with a wealth of expertise in food and safety sanitation, marketing, nutrition, staff management, and community building. With such an extensive record of excellence, it is hardly surprising that Quest Food Management has been showered with accolades like being ranked among the nation's top 50 food-management organizations by Food Management Magazine.





Quest Food Management Employee Climate

It is clear from its rich history and achievement that Quest has all the accolades and trappings of a successful organization. However, while receiving recognition for success is one thing, having a healthy and pleasant work environment is another.





Quest Food Management Services offers up the business success needed to be competitive and compensate employees well; they also provide a desirable work environment for its employees by staying true to its deeply-held values.





The management team is wholeheartedly committed to providing “intensely personal services based on a foundation of being accountable, responsive and providing a high quality product. At the heart of that is knowing that they must have employees who are not just skilled but also happy. Consequently, they ensure that the quality of their employee experience is just as high as that of their client experience.





A Uniquely Dynamic Company

Quest Food Management strives to be a company that is dynamic and flexible. The organization describes itself as being skilled in creating fresh and dynamic food service programs that cater to any given community's dining needs. As such, they are 'nimble' enough to cater to the smallest of requests while being equipped with experienced management, leadership and solid processes and systems which provide the transparency and structure required by their partners.





Similarly, the Quest Food Management employee can rest assured that their needs within the context of their jobs are catered to and that the work environment can accommodate them. Quest provides in-depth food safety, customer service and culinary training to their employees.





In addition to meeting their needs in a dynamic work environment, employees of Quest are sure to have a lot of fun doing what they do. Yes, fun. This is because no two days of service are alike. In other words, the varying needs of the clients help ensure that the tasks undertaken to get the job done are just as varied in scope.





Each day and job requires engaging different skills, resources, and even energy. This variety sees to it that there is never a dull moment. Instead, there is always something to look forward to and always an opportunity to get one's creative juices flowing while enjoying the satisfaction of a job that is done correctly every time.



All in all, Quest Food Management employees, among other things, can expect to enjoy a job that is dynamic, satisfying, and secure.