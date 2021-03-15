Broomfield, Colorado, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derive Systems has been named one of the “50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2021,” by The Silicon Review magazine editors and publishers. The award includes a citation for the company’s positive impact on societal challenges—in this case, optimizing fuel usage and reducing carbon emissions from car and truck fleets.

Derive Systems offers a scalable fleet management software platform that allows fleet managers to tailor their vehicles for best performance. Derive’s Vehicle Quotient (VQ) calibrates engines for better fuel efficiency, provides enhanced telematics for greater savings, and shifts safety compliance from the driver to the vehicle.

“Derive Systems impressed us with their VQ Efficiency calibration platform for fleet managers and for automotive enthusiasts,” said Michelle Williams, chief marketing officer and co-publisher of The Silicon Review. “They are a rare combination of smart management, under the leadership of seasoned CEO John Oechsle, and critical organic growth at just this perfect moment in business.”

The core of Derive’s scalable VQ Efficiency fleet management software is to decrease carbon emissions from fleet vehicles, both large and small. Derive’s pairing of automotive technology expertise and deep understanding of fleet management allows clients to tailor their fleets performance and fuel usage to a more adaptable and mission-specific setting. On average, the Derive VQ Efficiency solution generates between a 6% to 10% immediate fuel savings per vehicle, while also implementing speed thresholds on the engine itself.

John Oechsle, CEO of Derive Systems, said: “Derive has always been focused on reducing emissions from fleet vehicles and we continue to find new ways optimize fuel efficiency and safety. We are very pleased to be acknowledged for our fast growth this year. As we see a renewed focus on climate change and reduction of emissions in the U.S., and an increased focus on environmental responsibility, Derive provides a solution to help bridge the gap to EVs by lowering the emissions of today’s vehicles.”

“We are very big on building corporate culture here at Derive,” added Oechsle. “You have to believe in where you are going to build phenomenal teams. We are doing meaningful work nobody else in the world is doing.”

Social Value of Carbon Reduction Cited

The Silicon Review awards committee and Williams added, “The engine calibration and vehicle telematics system will be able to help America reduce its carbon emissions and support a cleaner global environment. As America and the world seeks to bring emissions lower and improve vehicle performance, we agree Derive Systems will serve as a bridge for future electric vehicle (EV) truck and auto power.”

About the Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is a trade journal with 70,000 print readers which reaches up to 3 million business executives online.

