THOMASVILLE, GA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces transition from free model to paid player and paid sponsorship model is going very well. In December it would cost the Company $5.50 per registration to hold a tournament, in March we have reduced that cost to $2.43 per player registration. This reduction in cost combined with anticipated future revenues from both player and sponsors will be the two major components that will drive the Company becoming cashflow positive by year’s end.

Our net gain to Discord membership continues to grow at a rapid rate. On January 23, 2021 we had 2,000 Discord members, today we have 2,750. The Company expects to top 3,000 members by the end of March. As these numbers grow so does the interest from paid sponsors.

The week brought us closer to finishing the changes to our platform that provide the user easier navigation and interaction: we are almost completed improving the user interface, the user experience including the organizer’s administrator panel and security enhancement throughout to protect our data from possible intrusions. Our IT department has taken the advice from our Consultants and ran with improvements as an astonishing rate. We expect all changes to be completed by week’s end.

The Company is redesigning our online merchandise store so our registered players can redeem their credits for merchandise easier and with less hassle.

As part of the portal changes, we also have designed more placement opportunities for sponsors to display their logos and promotions. Revenue generation from advertising is comprised of revenue generated from targeting our viewers to ads shown during live streams on online platforms, and video-on-demand content of matches. Our team has been driving efforts to improve and streamline these critical components, so our future advertisers and sponsors meet their desired results.

While competitive video games continue to integrate into popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. As per market reports world, Global eSports Market size to grow USD $1406.20 million by 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 25.12%” by the end of 2024. Make no mistake about it, the Company is in the right space to ensure success.

Event News: Our scheduled Yu-Gi-Oh Dual Links tournament for March 13th, and registration far exceeded expectations! As a test event with only a $250 prize pool, the tournament still drew over 350 registrations, solidifying this game as a new pillar in the portfolio of games we will run on a regular basis. For the weekend of March 20th, we look forward to the return of our Pokémon’s Online Showdown format, which also drew over 300 registrations the last time we ran that type of event, along with running a test event for Call of Duty: Warzone.

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/Chairman, said, “I am simply amazed at how brutally our team of professionals attacks the tasks given to them. We are constantly evolving, enhancing, improving, changing, and adapting to the eSports market. This business is growing so rapidly if you do not react to what the player demands they will leave you in a split second. It is critical to have a team that will listen to our player base and quickly respond to their suggestion and requests. The Company is all about developing a very personal connection to its players, advertisers and sponsors. These folks are the oxygen that sustain the life of our Company and we take tremendously seriously, their feedback. It has been a great week of rebuilding and improving.”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, can choose between Bronze Plan Gold Plan Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php. If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com we can help you grow and support, you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, https://twitter.com/ggtoor ,https://www.twitch.tv/ggtoor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization like to be part of these growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com .

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://ggtoor.com/