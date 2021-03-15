



Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Jessica Uhl, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been nominated by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“GS Group”) to join its Board as an independent director. GS Group shareholders will consider and vote on this proposal at its AGM, scheduled to be held on April 29, 2021. If approved by shareholders, Jessica will join the GS Group board on July 1, 2021.

March 15, 2021

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

