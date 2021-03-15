Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annual Financial Report

Paris, March 15, 2021. EDF’s Universal registration document for the 2020 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The following documents are included in the Universal registration document:

•the 2020 annual financial report;

•the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance and information on social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the non-financial performance statement and the vigilance plan);

•a description of the share buyback program.

The universal registration document is available on EDF website at https://www.edf.fr/groupe-edf/espaces-dedies/investisseurs-actionnaires/informations-reglementees#urd-et-documents-de-reference .

Copies of the universal registration document are also available at the company’s head office located at 22-30 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris.



