LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peach Medical Sourcing has unveiled ambitious plans to recruit 45 sales executives as it continues to roll out its technological supply chain solutions across the US in 2021.

The medical supply specialist delivered 70 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), testing and medical supplies in 2020.

This was capped with 13 million mask donations to more than 50 non-profits and religious organizations throughout the Los Angeles area, including organizations such as Boys and Girls Club, Sacred Heart Foundation, and United Farm Workers.

IG post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CF9FEyqlUEQ/

Small minority-owned joint venture Peach Medical Sourcing, along with its partners TrueVision Tech and Terratori, has announced the nationwide hiring of 45 mid-market sales executives, 300 additional SKUs, and national distribution via six new fulfilment centers.

The joint venture executive team has shown its commitment to compete with large pubic traded medical supply chain companies and utilize its $200 million of cash on hand and credit line to deliver on PO and net-terms to end clients.

Nitin Khosla, CEO of Peach Medical Sourcing, said: "2020 was an excellent year for us in implementing a sales and marketing structure that catered to large healthcare organizations, GPOs, and Government clients on all levels.

"What was lacking was the attention to small- to medium-sized medical practices and organizations, rural hospitals, and guidance to educational institutions."

Khosla, a veteran Fintech executive, added: “Medical supply companies have continued to restrict allocation buying to these groups in 2021, which we don't align ourselves with. Our nationwide sales team, powered by our six new distribution centers, is excited to become a trusted source and vendor to these groups."

Tarun Raj, CEO of Terratori, an emergency management vetting platform that was quickly tailored to the needs of the pandemic, added: "Being a native of Los Angeles, and leader of our West Coast operation, my duty was to vet out suppliers, importers, and manufacturers.

"Daily, we still see fraud and counterfeit in the PPE space, most recently the 13 million 3M masks that were distributed throughout the country. Due to our track record and experience, we frequently consult with regulatory agencies on identifying the bad actors."

He added: "We have established a consistent, compliant supply chain of imported goods and have now moved our efforts into 2021 to add SKU's monthly of medical supplies, PPE, and other office goods for mass distribution.

"We also are making a concerted effort to purchase and distribute domestic-made goods, and launching in partnership a domestic manufacturing nitrile glove factory in Q2 and Q3."

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, many governments and healthcare organizations were failed by vendors, brokers, suppliers and manufacturers on the delivery of goods," reflected Aji Eapen, CEO of TrueVision Tech, a minority-owned small business with 13+ years of experience servicing government clients and contracts.

"Due to competition between government and healthcare organizations, many had to change how they operate on the payment terms, most times having to front deposits and full payment for delivery.

"Even then, items would not be delivered due to misrepresentation or delays. Into 2021, the successful supplier and vendor to all types of organizations will have goods consistently coming in and the ability to offer payment terms to buyers.”

He concluded: "By locking in our consistent supply chain of all PPE goods, our cash on hand, financing, and proven track record, we’re poised to make a distribution in the market place."

