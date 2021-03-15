Dallas, TX, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of Dallas/Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the fifth consecutive year that Associa has earned this designation.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® designation honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. This year’s national winning companies were assessed based on categories, including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. Associa will be recognized along with the other winning companies at the Best and Brightest Digital Awards Celebration on March 24, 2021.

“Associa is proud to be recognized once again by the NABR as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Associa knows that cultivating a positive employee experience is critical to our success. We remain dedicated to promoting a work environment where respect, communication, diversity, and opportunities for continued education and growth are all extremely valued. We look forward to our continued success in this area.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more visit www.associaonline.com.

About the Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources, providing the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program with annual symposium and award celebrations presented in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, and San Francisco. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate a company.

