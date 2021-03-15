Washington, DC, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) today launched an historic nationwide campaign to pass the For the People Act (H.R. 1/S. 1)––a critical reform package to get dark money out of politics, crack down on corruption, end partisan gerrymandering, protect voting rights and ensure elections are accurate.



ECU // LAV Action Fund and NDRC are investing $30 million in television and digital advertising, major grassroots activation, including putting boots on the ground in key states, and grasstops education and outreach. The campaign will fund key national and local allied organizations - from good government and voting rights groups to a wide array of issue advocacy groups. This historic investment will harness the grassroots energy for unrigging the system in Washington to make it work for everyone, not just those on top, and will make it clear to the Senate that we must pass this bill.



“Washington has never been more broken. Special interests have too much power and influence and there is an assault on the right to vote. The For the People Act is the antidote, and Americans across party lines want it passed into law,” said ECU // LAV President Tiffany Muller. “That’s why we’re launching an historic nationwide campaign along with NDRC to mobilize millions of Americans to urge the Senate to make the For the People Act law.”



“We're partnering with ECU // LAV on this historic campaign to strengthen our democracy by fighting back against voter suppression and gerrymandering,” said NDRC President Kelly Ward Burton. “There is an all out assault on voting rights taking place in state legislatures across the country and the For the People Act will put our country back on the right track. If we ban gerrymandering, protect the right to vote, and give power back to the people, we can have a government that starts prioritizing the needs of its constituents instead of the special interests.”



A recent poll, commissioned by ECU // LAV Action Fund and NDRC and conducted by Global Strategy Group and ALG Research, shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans across party lines support the For the People Act (H.R. 1/S. 1). The poll found that 83 percent of Americans across party lines support the For the People Act. Specific reforms within the For the People Act are overwhelmingly popular, with most provisions receiving 90 percent or higher in support.



The For the People Act will:



FIGHT BIG MONEY IN POLITICS: take on the power of special interests, end dark money, and ensure public officials are working in the public interest.



END EXTREME PARTISAN GERRYMANDERING: create a non-partisan, open process to draw transparent and fair congressional district maps.



EXPAND VOTING RIGHTS: ensure we have secure, accurate elections and stop voter suppression efforts designed to stop people from voting based on who they will vote for.



HOLD ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE: implement tougher ethics laws to ensure elected officials are held accountable.



Over the last several years, ECU // LAV Action Fund has advocated for the passage of the For the People Act through a nationwide grassroots campaign, paid communications, and partnerships with allied groups, candidates, and members of Congress. H.R. 1 has now been co-sponsored by every House Democrat two congressional sessions in a row. The Senate Democratic majority has also designated the legislation S. 1, the caucus’ first bill of the new Congress.



The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, chaired by the 82nd Attorney General of the United States Eric H. Holder, Jr., is the first-ever strategic hub for a comprehensive redistricting strategy. Launched in 2017, NDRC is attacking gerrymandering and voter suppression from every angle to ensure that the next round of redistricting is fair and results in maps that reflect the will of the voters. The NDRC has supported the creation of independent commissions or reforms to the redistricting process because we believe that is the best way to redistricting. We are working to rebuild our democracy so voters can choose their elected officials—not the other way around.

