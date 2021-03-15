FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards have been announced by the Recording Academy. Artists, engineers, producers, and composers from Naxos, Cedille Records, Chandos Records, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra Resound were recognized with five awards during the pre-ceremony in Los Angeles, CA.



On the Naxos label, Richard Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, [JoAnn Falletta, conductor (James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)] won the GRAMMY® for Best Choral Performance. The GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Classical Composition was awarded to Christopher Rouse: Symphony No. 5, [Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)]. Naxos has a long-standing working and recording relationship with JoAnn Falletta, the Buffalo Philharmonic, Giancarlo Guerrero, and the Nashville Symphony. A big congratulations to all.

Pacifica Quartet were recognized with the GRAMMY® for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their wonderful performance, Contemporary Voices on Cedille Records.

The GRAMMY® for Best Engineered Album, Classical was presented to David Frost, Charlie Post, and Silas Brown for their work on Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' on the CSO Resound label.

Sarah Brailey, Dashon Burton, James Blachly, Experiential Chorus, and Experiential Orchestra’s performance of Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison on Chandos Records earned the GRAMMY® for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

For a third year in a row, each nominee in the Producer of the Year –Classical category has a body of work that includes recordings from the Naxos of America distributed-label family. We would like to recognize all the nominees in this category: Blanton Alspaugh, Jesse Lewis, Dimitry Lipay, Elaine Martone, and congratulations to the winner: David Frost.

Commenting on the 63rd GRAMMY® Awards, Mark Jenkins, CEO of Naxos of America, wrote:

“All of us at Naxos congratulate our own label, our label partners, nominees and winners alike, for their continued excellence of performance and recording quality, during such a difficult year in our history. It is a tribute to the high standards demonstrated by all the performers, producers, partner labels and our Naxos team, and we celebrate together the accomplishments of each. We look forward to continuing to work together for the coming year.”

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Naxos of America is the leading independent classical music distributor in the U.S. and Canada. Specializing in state-of-the-art distribution and marketing and promotion, Naxos of America distributes nearly 110,000 SKUs to traditional brick and mortar retail, as well as offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to consumer direct fulfillment. Naxos of America is also one of the world’s largest digital distributors of independent classical music and video, supplying a catalog of over 1.8 million tracks and 80,000 albums to hundreds of digital platforms and mobile outlets across the globe. Naxos of America offers marketing, publicity, physical and digital e-commerce services, licensing opportunities, streaming services, sales support and customer service for all new releases and active catalog titles of Naxos Records and nearly 1,000 distributed labels.

