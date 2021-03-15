Conference call and live webcast scheduled for today,
Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm (ET)
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc (NYSE: ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended January 31, 2021 and provided a business update on recent corporate and operational developments.
“The Company’s strong financial performance in the second quarter is another reflection of the strength of our new business model for integrated diagnostic product and services. The high gross margins achieved this quarter further validate the strength of Enzo’s strategy,” said Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., Enzo’s Chairman and CEO. “These results are especially indicative of the advancements we have made in development of proprietary products, notably our versatile GENFLEX™ molecular diagnostic platform, as well as our integrated end-to-end business strategy that ranges from research through final diagnostic products and services.”
Enzo’s financial improvement from an operating loss of $16.2 million in 1H 2020 to an operating profit of $2.2 million in 1H 2021, an $18.4 million improvement, supported by management’s strategic shift to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic on its proprietary GENFLEX™ platform as well as cost efficiencies identified and executed by the Company. These operational measures were achieved despite staff limitations, supply chain interruptions, and other unprecedented circumstances caused by the pandemic.
“Our open system approach allows for the highest levels of flexibility and adaptability in the post COVID-19 environment,” said Barry Weiner, Enzo’s President. “Our GENFLEX™ platform enables laboratories to use third-party or their own reagents on this open platform with ease and flexibility. Through this platform, we can provide substantially lower costs for molecular testing and address reimbursement pressure in one of the fastest growing segments of the clinical testing market.”
“We remain committed to our growth strategy and expect that the higher margins achieved by the vertically integrated model of COVID-19 testing can be extended to a range of other molecular tests as well as key platforms such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) and cytology, both of which can face challenges as a result of widespread use of closed system platforms,” continued Mr. Weiner. “We are currently validating test menus and panel extensions to drive utility in the high-volume molecular testing space through deployment of Enzo’s internal sales and marketing operations as well as with industry partners.”
After years of dedicated service, Dr. Elazar Rabbani, Founder and CEO, will remain a Director of the Company and will step down as CEO and transition to a scientific role with the Company once a qualified successor is identified and hired by the Board. To fully capitalize on the potential of Enzo’s business model, the Company and the Board of Directors have retained the global search firm Korn Ferry to conduct the CEO search.
In addition, the Company also announced that Gary Huff, the former CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, will serve as a strategic consultant to the Board. Mr. Huff is an industry veteran who held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at LabCorp and demonstrated a strong history of leadership and business acumen. He was formerly CEO of Baylor Genetics Laboratories where he provided leadership and guidance on the continuous development of their product pipeline.
To assist with strategic initiatives, the Company has also retained Cain Brothers, a healthcare investment banking firm, to help identify, evaluate and execute strategic and commercial opportunities.
Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
First Half 2021 Financial Results
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 4:30 pm, Eastern Standard Time, to review the operational, corporate, and financial highlights. To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers prior to the start of the call or click the webcast link below to participate over the internet:
|Domestic:
|877-407-0792
|International:
|201-689-8263
|ConferenceID:
|13716329
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143489
A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.enzo.com, and will remain available for approximately 90 days. Please access the Company’s website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
Adjusted Financial Measures
To comply with Regulation G promulgated pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Enzo Biochem attached to this news release and will post to the investor relations section of the Company’s website (https://www.enzo.com) any reconciliation of differences between GAAP and Adjusted financial information that may be required in connection with issuing the Company's quarterly financial results.
The Company uses EBITDA as a measure of performance to demonstrate earnings exclusive of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjustments to EBITDA are for items of a non-recurring nature and are reconciled on the table provided. The Company manages its business based on its operating cash flows. The Company, in its daily management of its business affairs and analysis of its monthly, quarterly and annual performance, makes its decisions based on cash flows, not on the amortization of assets obtained through historical activities. The Company, in managing its current and future affairs, cannot affect the amortization of the intangible assets to any material degree, and therefore uses EBITDA as its primary management guide. Since an outside investor may base its evaluation of the Company's performance based on the Company's net loss not its cash flows, there is a limitation to the EBITDA measurement. EBITDA is not, and should not be considered, an alternative to net loss, loss from operations, or any other measure for determining operating performance of liquidity, as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The most directly comparable GAAP reference in the Company's case is the removal of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
We refer you to the tables attached to this press release, which includes reconciliation tables of GAAP to Adjusted net income (loss) and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA.
Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with 475 issued patents worldwide along with extensive enabling technologies and platforms.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenue, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.
Contacts:
Enzo Biochem, Inc.
David Bench, CFO
212-583-0100
dbench@enzo.com
Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Jeremy Feffer
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
Anreder & Company
Steven Anreder
212-532-3232
Steven.anreder@anreder.com
Media:
Berry & Company Public Relations
Holly Stevens
212-253-8881
hstevens@berrypr.com
|ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Selected operations data:
|January 31
|January 31
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Total revenues
|$
|31,466
|$
|19,384
|$
|60,121
|$
|39,591
|Gross profit
|$
|15,821
|$
|5,809
|$
|27,718
|$
|11,495
|Gross profit %
|50.3
|%
|30.0
|%
|46.1
|%
|29.0
|%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,302
|(7,687
|)
|2,601
|(15,335
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,302
|$
|(7,687
|)
|$
|2,601
|$
|(15,335
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.05
|($
|0.16
|)
|$
|0.05
|($
|0.32
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.05
|($
|0.16
|)
|$
|0.05
|($
|0.32
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|48,006
|47,557
|47,951
|47,557
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|48,053
|47,557
|47,973
|47,557
|Selected balance sheet data:
|1/31/2021
(unaudited)
|7/31/2020
(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $750
|$
|45,286
|$
|48,615
|Working capital
|$
|39,934
|$
|35,964
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|61,789
|$
|58,381
|Total assets
|$
|112,031
|$
|112,538
|The following table presents a reconciliation of reported net income (loss) and basic and diluted net income (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income (loss) and basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020:
|ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|January 31
|January 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Reported GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|2,302
|$
|(7,687
|)
|$
|2,601
|$
|(15,335
|)
|Adjustments
|1,973
|1,847
|1,973
|2,493
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|4,275
|$
|(5,840
|)
|$
|4,574
|$
|(12,842
|)
|Weighted Shares Outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|48,006
|47,557
|47,951
|47,557
|Basic and diluted
|48,053
|47,557
|47,973
|47,557
|Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|Basic net income (loss) per share GAAP
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share GAAP
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share non-GAAP
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share non-GAAP
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.27
|)
|The following table presents a reconciliation of reported net income (loss) for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
|EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|January 31
|January 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|2,302
|$
|(7,687
|)
|$
|2,601
|$
|(15,335
|)
|Plus (minus):
|Depreciation and amortization
|635
|709
|1,295
|1,434
|Interest expense (income)
|49
|(171
|)
|100
|(408
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|2,986
|$
|(7,149
|)
|$
|3,996
|$
|(14,309
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,334
|$
|(5,381
|)
|$
|5,508
|$
|(12,086
|)
