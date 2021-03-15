BEVERLY, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN (NASDAQ: ATNI) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael T. Prior, and Chief Financial Officer, Justin D. Benincasa, are scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 24th-25th, 2021. They are scheduled to present at 1:00PM ET on March 24, 2021 and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high-speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.