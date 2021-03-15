FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and the 2021 operating plan. Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com. The Company completed its business combination on August 21, 2020 and consequently, the following operational and financial data refer to periods from January 1, 2020 through August 21, 2020 (the “2020 Predecessor period”) and August 22, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (the “Successor period”), collectively representing the full year of 2020, compared with the period of January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Predecessor period”).



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

Consummated the HighPeak business combination on August 21, 2020 and raised $102 million of equity capital in an extremely challenging market

Delivered strong well results from the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A zones across the Company’s Flat Top acreage position

Fourth quarter 2020 average production of 3,332 barrels equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), with average production up 386% year over year. Mid-March 2021 production was approximately 7,800 Boe per day and is continuing to increase as expected

Fifteen wells with an average lateral length of 12,275 feet were drilled during 2020

Demonstrated all-in well costs for drilling, completing, equipping and facilities of approximately $505 per lateral foot including drill and complete costs of approximately $400 per lateral foot.

Completed 18 wells during 2020 including 12 drilled uncompleted wells (“DUCs”) which the Company had in inventory at the closing of its business combination

Drilled and commissioned the Permian Basin’s first horizontal salt-water disposal well in the Ellenburger formation providing large volume disposal capability

Completed the buildout of the first phase of the Company-owned water disposal and transfer system in HighPeak’s Flat Top operating area which is expected to lower future operating costs per Boe. The system will also allow for future recycling of produced fluids which is expected to increase our capital efficiency

Increased proved reserves 96% year over year and increased proved developed reserves 107% year over year despite suspending the drilling program for six months due to COVID-19 and the related low commodity price environment

Fourth quarter 2020 realized price of $37.73 per Boe and a cash operating margin of $29.21 per Boe compared with an average spot oil price at Cushing of approximately $42.66 per barrel

Ended 2020 with an undrawn revolving credit facility and an approximate $20 million cash balance

No federal lease exposure

HighPeak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Hightower, said, “Although 2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for the industry, HighPeak was able to complete several remarkable achievements. During the year, we completed our business combination, raised over $100 million of capital in a very difficult equity market and positioned the Company for continued growth while maintaining a strong, debt-free balance sheet.”

Mr. Hightower continued, “Our well performance has met and, in many cases, exceeded our expectations. Our mid-March 2021 production of approximately 7,800 Boe per day is more than double our fourth quarter average. As we continue our one rig development program, we anticipate our production to steadily increase.”

Operational Update

During the 2020 Successor period, the Company focused on completing and placing on production its inventory of 12 DUCs with completion activities beginning in September 2020 and continuing throughout the year. The Company also initiated a one rig drilling program in September 2020. As of mid-March 2021, the Company has completed and turned 14 wells on production since closing the business combination on August 21, 2020 including five (5) Lower Spraberry and nine (9) Wolfcamp A wells. Two of the wells drilled during the first quarter were drilled in the Company’s Signal Peak area including one well in the Wolfcamp C zone and one well in the Wolfcamp D zone. Both of the Signal Peak wells are expected to be completed in the 2021 second quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, HighPeak’s production averaged 3,332 Boe per day including 2,979 barrels of oil per day. HighPeak’s 2020 fourth quarter production stream was 89% oil and 5% natural gas liquids, or 94% liquids. Mid-March 2021 production has increased to approximately 7,800 Boe per day despite the delays caused by extended freezing temperatures, widespread power outages and road closures which caused HighPeak to temporarily shut in most of its production.

The Company’s operating costs (“LOE”) were $6.47 per Boe and cash G&A expense was approximately $2.0 million in the Company’s 2020 fourth quarter.

With our focus on lowering our operating expenses, increasing our capital efficiency and commensurate with our ESG initiatives, HighPeak began construction and completed phase one of its 100% Company-owned water disposal and transportation system in its Flat Top operating area. This is the first phase of an extensive water handling, disposal and recycle infrastructure system that the Company expects to be completed during 2021.

Mike Hollis, HighPeak’s President, said, “We have continued to innovate and improve our capital and operational efficiency since the closing of the business combination. Our average $400 per lateral foot for drill and complete costs and average $505 per lateral foot for all-in costs (drill, complete, equip and facilities costs) are best-in-class. Our capital efficiency combined with our high oil cut and premier acreage position, result in industry leading returns on investment and cash margins. We expect further capital and operating efficiencies as we continue to develop our infrastructure and properties. We are very excited to complete our Signal Peak Wolfcamp C and Wolfcamp D wells in the coming months. I could not be more proud of what our organization has accomplished in such a short period of time especially considering the challenges brought on by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

Environmental, Social and Governance: Recent and Expected Activities

During the short time since the closing of the business combination, the Company has added substantial water infrastructure and is positioned to begin recycling water in 2021, demonstrating our commitment to the sustainable development of our natural resources. HighPeak has taken several actions through the date of this release and intends to implement several actions throughout the remainder of 2021 to (i) safeguard the environment, (ii) protect the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we live and operate and (iii) continue to implement best-in-class governance.

Formed an ESG Committee of the Board of Directors in January 2021 with the goal of continuing improving the sustainable long-term development of the Company’s natural resources

Completed the buildout of a water disposal and transfer infrastructure system in the northern portion of the Company’s Flat Top area to reduce truck traffic and environment impact

Plan to extend the buildout of the Company’s water infrastructure system to the southern portion of its Flat Top area during 2021

Completed the Permian Basin’s first large volume capacity horizontal Ellenburger disposal well during the 2020 fourth quarter

Plan to begin recycling produced water for use in the Company’s drilling and completion activities during 2021, which combined with the increased use of non-potable water, will substantially reduce the Company’s use of fresh water

During 2020, flaring from our properties was limited with most of the flaring associated with third-party disruptions. During 2021, the Company intends to buildout the infrastructure necessary to eliminate flaring under standard operating conditions

Anticipate building out an oil gathering system in the Company’s Flat Top area in 2021 to connect our central tank batteries to LACT units and pipelines, thereby reducing truck traffic and surface disturbance

The Company had no recordable safety incidents in 2020

Although HighPeak is a “controlled company” under Nasdaq Global listing rules, a majority of the Company’s seven (7) directors are independent

Two (2) of the Company’s directors self-identify as diverse, meeting the proposed Nasdaq Global listing rules

Mr. Hollis continued, “HighPeak has taken several actions and has numerous additional measures planned throughout the year to ensure we are a leader and a premier operator for the sustainable development of our oil and gas reserves.”

2020 Financial Results

HighPeak reported a net loss of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.05 per diluted share. The 2020 fourth quarter net loss includes an abandonment charge of $4.8 million for non-core leases not included in the Company’s long-term drilling plan. EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below) was $7.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter average realized prices were $40.87 per barrel of oil, $19.77 per barrel of natural gas liquids and $1.34 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall price of $37.73 per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”). HighPeak’s cash operating costs for the fourth quarter were $14.91 per Boe including lease operating expenses of $6.47 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.05 per Boe and cash G&A expenses of $6.39 per Boe. HighPeak expects its cash operating expenses per Boe to decline as it completes its water and power infrastructure projects and continues to build additional scale.

HighPeak’s full year capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip and provide facilities was approximately $101.7 million. In addition, the Company incurred capital expenditures of approximately $17.1 million for building water and power infrastructure, land related expenses and other expenses.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had no debt and approximately $20 million of cash. In March 2021, the Company’s borrowing base and bank commitments were increased to $50 million, subject to finalization of customary documentation.

2020 Year-End Proved Reserves

HighPeak reported a 96% increase in year-end 2020 total proved reserves to 22.5 MMBoe, consisting of 84% oil, 10% natural gas liquids and 6% natural gas. Proved developed reserves increased 107% to 10.3 MMBoe (46% of the Company’s total proved reserves) reflecting continued success of the Company’s horizontal drilling program focused on the Wolfcamp A and Lower Spraberry formations in the Company’s Flat Top operating area. Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., an independent reserve engineering firm, prepared the Company’s year-end reserve estimates.

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) required pricing for 2020 was $39.57 per barrel of oil and $1.985 per MMBtu of natural gas, adjusted for price differentials, down 29% and 23% respectively compared with 2019 SEC pricing. Natural gas liquids realized pricing for the Company’s 2020 proved reserve report was $12.27 per barrel, down 42% compared with $21.17 per barrel pricing used in the Company’s 2019 year-end reserve report. Under 2020 SEC pricing, the Company’s PV-10 was $235 million at year-end 2020, an increase of 67%, compared with $141 million at year-end 2019.

Using flat prices of $63.00 per barrel oil, $3.00 per MMBtu of natural gas, adjusted for differentials, and an estimated realized price of $19.52 per barrel of natural gas liquids, the Company’s estimated 2020 year-end proved reserves were 23.4 MMBoe (84% oil, 94% liquids). Under this pricing scenario, the Company’s 2020 year-end PV-10 reserve value increases to approximately $490 million, including approximately $292 million for proved developed reserves.

Mr. Hightower continued, “Although we paused our drilling program beginning in March 2020 for six (6) months due to the low commodity price environment, HighPeak almost doubled its proved reserves year over year. The rapid increase in our PV-10 reserve value demonstrates the quality, productivity and high-margin characteristics of our acreage position.”

2021 Financial and Operational Plan

HighPeak’s 2021 capital budget is focused on the efficient development of its highly productive 51,000 net acre position in Howard County, Texas. The Company plans to operate one rig on average throughout 2021 with a primary focus on the co-development of its Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A formations. Additionally, we will continue the buildout of our water and power infrastructure.

The Company expects capital investment of approximately $135 to $150 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions, during 2021. The capital program includes $115 to $125 million for drill, complete, equip and facilities costs. The Company anticipates drilling 20 to 24 gross wells with average lateral lengths between 11,500 and 12,000 feet. The capital budget also includes $20 to $25 million for the continued build out of the Company’s infrastructure, expenditures for leasehold acquisitions and extensions, and other expenses.

The Company expects the impact of its late 2020 capital program and its 2021 capital program to significantly increase production and lower its operating costs per Boe, thereby increasing margins and cash flow for the year. The Company anticipates 2021 full-year average production to be 10.5 to 12.0 MBoe per day, which includes the impact of the February winter storm in West Texas. At the midpoint, 2021 production is anticipated to be an increase of 480% over 2020 average production.

Jack Hightower continued, “We will focus on development of our acreage position, continued infrastructure buildout and ESG commitment during 2021. The low capital cost, low operating cost and substantial value creation characteristics of our assets enable us to rapidly increase our production and cash flow while maintaining low leverage. At mid-March 2021 oil prices of $63 per barrel, we expect to generate great returns on our development drilling program. We constantly monitor the commodity price environment and remain flexible to increase or decrease our development activity as prices change. The quality of our assets and our large inventory of high rate of return drilling locations provide us with the rare combination of increasing production, cash flow and value while maintaining a conservative balance sheet. With the strong momentum created since the closing of our business combination and the recent increase in oil prices, we expect to achieve significant production and proved reserve growth with a single rig program in 2021.”

2021 Guidance – One Rig Program

Production:

Net production – MBoe per day

December 2021 production – MBoe per day 10.5 to 12.0

12.0 to 14.0

Capital Expenditures:

Capital Expenditures: DCE&F

Capital Expenditures: Infrastructure/Land/Other

Capital Expenditures: Total $115 - $125 million

$20 - $25 million

$135 - $150 million

Gross Operated Wells Drilled

Average Gross Lateral Length

Gross horizontal D,C,E&F/ft 20 – 24

11,500’ – 12,000’

$500 – $550(1)

(1) Based on an average lateral length of 12,250 feet per well

2021 HighPeak Priorities:



Significant production and reserves growth while maintaining a conservative balance sheet

Continued focus on low-cost structure and leading margins by aggressively managing DCE&F, LOE and G&A

Sustain leading EBITDAX margins driven by high oil cuts and a low-cost structure

Committed to continued improvement of our environmental, social and governance metrics

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) Successor Predecessors December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,552 $ 22,711 Other current assets 13,743 69,315 Oil and natural gas properties, net 502,636 405,374 Other assets 1,999 508 Total assets $ 537,930 $ 497,908 Current liabilities $ 22,435 $ 30,980 Long-term debt - - Other long-term liabilities 41,269 2,212 Stockholders' equity Common stock 9 - Additional paid-in capital 581,426 - Accumulated deficit (107,209 ) - Partners' capital - 464,716 Total stockholders' equity 474,226 464,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 537,930 $ 497,908









HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Successor Predecessors Successor Predecessors Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2020 Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2019 August 22,

2020

through

December 31, 2020 January 1, 2020

through

August 21, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Operating Revenues: Crude oil sales $ 11,201 $ 3,695 $ 15,988 $ 8,069 $ 7,849 Natural gas and NGL sales 365 163 412 154 266 Total operating revenues 11,566 3,858 16,400 8,223 8,115 Operating Costs and Expenses: Oil and natural gas production 1,982 1,578 2,653 4,870 3,372 Production and ad valorem taxes 629 188 886 566 449 Exploration and abandonments 4,966 33 5,032 4 2,850 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 7,550 1,612 9,877 6,385 4,269 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 36 34 51 89 72 General and administrative 1,959 6,159 2,775 4,840 8,682 Stock based compensation 1,268 - 15,776 - - Total operating costs and expenses 18,390 9,604 37,050 16,754 19,694 Loss from operations (6,824 ) (5,746 ) (20,650 ) (8,531 ) (11,579 ) Interest income 5 - 6 - - Other expense (8 ) - (8 ) (76,503 ) - Loss before income taxes (6,827 ) (5,746 ) (20,652 ) (85,034 ) (11,579 ) Income tax benefit (1,914 ) - (4,223 ) - - Net loss $ (4,913 ) $ (5,746 ) $ (16,429 ) $ (85,034 ) $ (11,579 ) Earnings per share: Basic net loss $ (0.05 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted net loss $ (0.05 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 91,646 91,629 Diluted 91,646 91,629









HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Successor Predecessors August 22, 2020

through

December 31, 2020 January 1, 2020

through

August 21, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (16,429 ) $ (85,034 ) $ (11,579 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Exploration and abandonment expense 4,854 4 2,850 Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 9,877 6,385 4,269 Accretion expense 51 89 72 Stock based compensation expense 15,776 - - Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 - - Loss on terminated acquisition - 76,500 - Deferred income taxes (1,047 ) - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,177 ) 844 70 Inventory and other current assets (506 ) (196 ) (209 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,990 ) (2,694 ) 3,755 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,413 (4,102 ) (772 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (64,947 ) (49,364 ) (60,998 ) Changes in working capital associated with oil and natural gas property additions (5,666 ) 7,348 24,682 Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (1,181 ) (3,338 ) (10,918 ) Issuance of notes receivable - (7,482 ) (4,193 ) Other property additions (145 ) (50 ) (7 ) Extension payment on acquisition - (15,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (71,939 ) (67,886 ) (51,434 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock offering 92,554 - - Stock offering costs (8,114 ) - - Cash acquired from non-successors in HighPeak business combination 100 - - Debt issuance costs (405 ) - - Contributions from partners - 54,000 74,023 Deemed distributions to partners - (2,780 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 84,135 51,220 74,023 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,609 (20,768 ) 21,817 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,943 22,711 894 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,552 $ 1,943 $ 22,711









HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Successor Predecessors Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Sales Volumes: Oil (Bbls) 274,064 66,072 NGLs (Bbls) 15,917 n/a Natural gas (Mcf) 99,591 79,871 Total (Boe) 306,580 79,384 Daily Sales Volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 2,979 718 NGLs (Bbls/d) 173 n/a Natural gas (Mcf/d) 1,083 868 Total (Boe/d) 3,332 863 Revenues (in thousands): Oil sales $ 11,201 $ 3,695 NGL and natural gas sales 366 163 Total Revenues $ 11,567 $ 3,858 Average sales price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 40.87 $ 55.92 NGL (per Bbl) 19.77 n/a Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.34 2.04 Total (per Boe) $ 37.73 $ 48.60 Weighted Average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 42.56 $ 56.96 Weighted Average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) 2.69 2.50 Realization to benchmark Oil (per Bbl) 96% 98% Natural gas (per Mcf) 50% 82% Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 1,983 $ 1,578 Production and ad valorem taxes 628 188 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 7,550 1,612 General and administrative expenses 1,959 6,159 Operating costs per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 6.47 $ 19.88 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.05 2.37 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 24.63 20.31 General and administrative expenses 6.39 77.59









HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Year Ended December 31, 2020 Successor Predecessors August 22, 2020

through

December 31, 2020 January 1, 2020

through

August 21, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Sales Volumes: Oil (Bbls) 398,232 235,557 145,464 NGLs (Bbls) 17,666 20,024 n/a Natural gas (Mcf) 112,057 87,258 138,876 Total (Boe) 434,575 270,123 168,610 Daily Sales Volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 3,017 1,007 399 NGLs (Bbls/d) 134 86 n/a Natural gas (Mcf/d) 849 373 380 Total (Boe/d) 3,292 1,154 462 Revenues (in thousands): Oil sales $ 15,988 $ 8,069 $ 7,849 NGL and natural gas sales 412 154 266 Total Revenues $ 16,400 $ 8,223 $ 8,115 Average sales price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 40.15 $ 34.26 $ 53.96 NGL (per Bbl) 19.44 9.31 n/a Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.45 0.52 1.92 Total (per Boe) $ 37.74 $ 30.44 $ 48.13 Weighted Average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 41.82 $ 35.17 $ 57.03 Weighted Average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) 2.65 1.76 2.63 Realization to benchmark Oil (per Bbl) 96% 97% 95% Natural gas (per Mcf) 55% 30% 73% Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 2,653 $ 4,870 $ 3,372 Production and ad valorem taxes 886 566 449 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 9,877 6,385 4,269 General and administrative expenses 2,776 4,840 8,682 Operating costs per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 6.10 $ 18.03 $ 20.00 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.04 2.10 2.66 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 22.73 23.64 25.32 General and administrative expenses 6.39 17.92 51.49





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDAX (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 Successor Successor Predecessors Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020 Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019 August 22, 2020

through

December 31, 2020 January 1, 2020

through

August 21, 2020 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,913 ) $ (5,746 ) $ (16,429 ) $ (85,034 ) $ (11,579 ) Income tax benefit (1,914 ) - (4,223 ) - - Depletion, depreciation and amortization 7,550 1,612 9,877 6,385 4,269 Stock based compensation 1,268 - 15,776 - - Exploration and abandonment expense 4,966 33 5,032 4 2,850 Accretion on asset retirement obligation 36 34 51 89 72 Interest income (5 ) - (6 ) - - Interest expense 8 - 8 - - Other expense (loss on terminated acquisition) - - - 76,500 - EBITDAX $ 6,996 $ (4,067 ) $ 10,086 $ (2,056 ) $ (4,388 )





