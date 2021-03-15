Oneida Indian Nation Homelands , March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The confirmation of Deb Haaland as the United States’ first Native American Secretary of Interior represents a remarkable moment for our nation,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative. “Secretary Haaland has proven herself to be highly effective in uniting people of all backgrounds around shared purposes, and now, as Interior Secretary – her leadership will make an even more meaningful impact.”

“This moment marks a historical and significant triumph for Native people and Native children in particular. Deb Halaands confirmation is an inspiration for current and future generations of Native people who will now see a Native person represented at the highest level of U.S. government.”

This video was released earlier this year in support of Secretary Haaland’s nomination.





###





Media Contact:

Joel Barkin, VP of Communications

315.361.8173

jbarkin@oneida-nation.org

About the Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. A founding member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (also known as the Six Nations or Iroquois Confederacy), the Oneida Indian Nation sided with the Americans in the Revolutionary War and was thanked by Congress and President George Washington for its loyalty and assistance. Today, the Oneida Nation consists of about 1,000 enrolled Members, most of them living in Central New York. The Nation’s enterprises, which employ more than 4,750 people, include Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Markets, SāvOn Convenience stores, RV Park and three marinas. Proceeds from these enterprises are used to rebuild the Nation’s economic base and provide essential services, including housing, health care, and education incentives and programs, to its Members.