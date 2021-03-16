New York, NY, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committee of 100 today announced that it will hold its first all virtual conference “Possibilities: U.S.-China Relations in the New Era” on May 11-12. The conference will elevate important topics in the U.S.-China relationship and the Chinese American community overall. This year the conference will feature multiple panel sessions on Economy, Financial Services & Sustainability; Technology; Trade & Investment; Public Health; U.S.-China Relations; Global Supply Chains; Education; Arts & Culture and more.



Early Bird rates are now available through March 31, 2021. Conference tickets will provide access to all content sessions, including panels and keynotes, and networking opportunities between sessions.

Registration is now open at bit.ly/possibilities2021.

If you are interested in conference sponsorship opportunities, please contact Committee of 100 at c100@committee100.org for more details.

