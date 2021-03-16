Los Angeles, USA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Drugs for the Acute Lung Injury Treatment: A Focus on Recent Clinical Trials
A multitude of Clinical Trials Explore Acute Lung Injury Treatments as many dominant players such as Apeiron Biologics, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, Viela Bio, ReAlta Life Sciences, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing therapies.
DelveInsight’s “Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Acute Lung Injury pipeline landscapes. It comprises Acute Lung Injury pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Acute Lung Injury therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Acute Lung Injury pipeline products.
Some of the significant features of the Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Report
Acute Lung Injury is a lung inflammation that develops in response to various pulmonary and generalized acute diseases.
Acute Lung Injury Treatment is based on both ventilatory and non-ventilatory strategies. To date, the most significant advances in the supportive care of lung injury patients have been associated with improved ventilator management. Several clinical trials have shown that many pharmacologic strategies have not been effective in reducing mortality. Recent advances in understanding Acute Lung Injury pathophysiology have led to investigations of numerous potential pharmacologic treatments.
Acute Lung Injury Emerging Drugs
|S.No.
|Drug
|Company
|Mechanism of
Action
|Status
|1
|Pirfenidone
|AFT Pharmaceuticals; Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical; Il Dong; InterMune; Justus Liebig University Giessen; National Institute for Health Research; Roche; Shanghai Genomics; Shionogi; Stanford University; the University of California at San Francisco; University of Liverpool; University of Manchester
|Collagen inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors
|Phase II
|2
|Atibuclimab
|ICOS Corporation; Implicit Bioscience; University of Washington
|CD14 antigen inhibitors
|Phase II
|3
|ALT 836
|Altor BioScience Corporation
|Factor IX inhibitors; Factor X inhibitors
|Phase II
|4
|Dociparstat sodium
|Cantex Pharmaceuticals; Chimerix
|Cathepsin G inhibitors; Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors; CXCR4 receptor antagonists; HMGB1 protein inhibitors; Leucocyte elastase inhibitors; P selectin inhibitors; Platelet factor 4 inhibitors
|Phase II/III
|5
|Alvelestat
|Allegheny Singer Research Institute; AstraZeneca; Mereo BioPharma; National Cancer Institute (USA)
|Leucocyte elastase inhibitors
|Phase I/II
Scope of Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Drug Insight
Key Questions regarding Current Acute Lung Injury Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report
Table of Contents
|1
|Acute Lung Injury Report Introduction
|2
|Acute Lung Injury Executive Summary
|3
|Acute Lung Injury Overview
|4
|Acute Lung Injury Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5
|Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Therapeutics
|6
|Acute Lung Injury Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|6.1
|L-citrulline: Asklepion Pharmaceuticals
|7
|Acute Lung Injury Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7.1
|Dociparstat sodium: Cantex Pharmaceuticals
|7.2
|APN-01: Apeiron Biologics
|8
|Acute Lung Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|8.1
|VIB-7734: Viela Bio
|9
|Acute Lung Injury Therapeutic Assessment
|10
|Acute Lung Injury Inactive Products
|11
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Acute Lung Injury Analysis
|12
|Acute Lung Injury Key Companies
|13
|Acute Lung Injury Key Products
|14
|Acute Lung Injury Unmet Needs
|15
|Acute Lung Injury Market Drivers and Barriers
|16
|Acute Lung Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|17
|Acute Lung Injury Analyst Views
|18
|Appendix
|19
|About DelveInsight
