To date, the most significant advances in the supportive care of lung injury patients have been associated with improved ventilator management. Several clinical trials have shown that many pharmacologic strategies have not been effective in reducing mortality. Recent advances in understanding Acute Lung Injury pathophysiology have led to investigations of numerous potential pharmacologic treatments.

In August 2016, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study, which will compare the efficacy and safety of L-citrulline versus placebo in subjects undergoing surgery for congenital heart defects. And, in July 2019, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals concluded enrollment of Phase III trial.

initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study, which will compare the efficacy and safety of L-citrulline versus placebo in subjects undergoing surgery for congenital heart defects. And, in July 2019, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals concluded enrollment of trial. Chimerix, a biopharmaceutical company initiated a Phase II/III clinical trial in June, 2020 for to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in patients with Acute Lung Injury (ALI) due to COVID-19. DSTAT is a glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin with robust anti-inflammatory properties. Chimerix completes enrolment in its phase II part of phase II/III trial for acute lung injury. The Phase 2 portion of the study will enroll 24 subjects to confirm the maximum safe dose and then expand it to 50 patients at the selected dose. Contingent upon positive results, the Phase 3 portion of the study will enroll approximately 450 subjects.

Acute Lung Injury is a lung inflammation that develops in response to various pulmonary and generalized acute diseases.

Acute Lung Injury Treatment is based on both ventilatory and non-ventilatory strategies. To date, the most significant advances in the supportive care of lung injury patients have been associated with improved ventilator management. Several clinical trials have shown that many pharmacologic strategies have not been effective in reducing mortality. Recent advances in understanding Acute Lung Injury pathophysiology have led to investigations of numerous potential pharmacologic treatments.

Acute Lung Injury Emerging Drugs

Action Status 1 Pirfenidone AFT Pharmaceuticals; Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical; Il Dong; InterMune; Justus Liebig University Giessen; National Institute for Health Research; Roche; Shanghai Genomics; Shionogi; Stanford University; the University of California at San Francisco; University of Liverpool; University of Manchester Collagen inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors Phase II



2 Atibuclimab ICOS Corporation; Implicit Bioscience; University of Washington CD14 antigen inhibitors Phase II 3 ALT 836 Altor BioScience Corporation Factor IX inhibitors; Factor X inhibitors Phase II 4 Dociparstat sodium Cantex Pharmaceuticals; Chimerix Cathepsin G inhibitors; Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors; CXCR4 receptor antagonists; HMGB1 protein inhibitors; Leucocyte elastase inhibitors; P selectin inhibitors; Platelet factor 4 inhibitors Phase II/III 5 Alvelestat Allegheny Singer Research Institute; AstraZeneca; Mereo BioPharma; National Cancer Institute (USA) Leucocyte elastase inhibitors Phase I/II

Scope of Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 50+ Key Players

: 50+ Key Players Prominent Players: Apeiron Biologics, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, Viela Bio, ReAlta Life Sciences, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Implicit Bioscience, Altor BioScience Corporation, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, AstraZeneca, Mereo BioPharma, Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Aevi Genomic Medicine, LLC, Theravance Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech, Inc., Athersys, Inc., Windtree Therapeutics, Exvastat Ltd., MediciNova, XORTX Therapeutics, Radikal Therapeutics, Aqualung Theraputics, GEn1E Lifesciences, Inc., Angion Biomedica Corp., Qx Therapeutics, Trevena, Inc. and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 50+ Products

50+ Products Phases : Acute Lung Injury Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Acute Lung Injury Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Acute Lung Injury Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Acute Lung Injury Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates

: Molecule Types: Small Molecule Stem Cell Therapy Gene therapy Oligopeptides Antibronchitics Anti-inflammatories

Mechanism of Action: Leucocyte elastase inhibitors CD14 antigen inhibitors Factor X, Factor IX inhibitors Cytokine inhibitors Chemokine inhibitors Platelet factor 4 inhibitors AT1 receptor agonist CXCR4 receptor antagonists

Route of Administration: Inhalation Intravenous Intramuscular Oral Subcutaneous

Product Types: Monotherapy Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Acute Lung Injury Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Acute Lung Injury treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Lung Injury?

How many are Acute Lung Injury emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development to treat Acute Lung Injury?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Acute Lung Injury market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Acute Lung Injury?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Acute Lung Injury therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Acute Lung Injury?

How many patents are granted and pending for emerging therapies to treat Acute Lung Injury?

Table of Contents

1 Acute Lung Injury Report Introduction 2 Acute Lung Injury Executive Summary 3 Acute Lung Injury Overview 4 Acute Lung Injury Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Acute Lung Injury Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Acute Lung Injury Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 L-citrulline: Asklepion Pharmaceuticals 7 Acute Lung Injury Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 Dociparstat sodium: Cantex Pharmaceuticals 7.2 APN-01: Apeiron Biologics 8 Acute Lung Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 VIB-7734: Viela Bio 9 Acute Lung Injury Therapeutic Assessment 10 Acute Lung Injury Inactive Products 11 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Acute Lung Injury Analysis 12 Acute Lung Injury Key Companies 13 Acute Lung Injury Key Products 14 Acute Lung Injury Unmet Needs 15 Acute Lung Injury Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Acute Lung Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Acute Lung Injury Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

