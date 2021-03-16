Central Bank of Savings Banks Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16th of March 2021 at 8:00

Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1st of January–31st of December 2020 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2020 have been published.

A PDF-document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1st of January – 31st of December 2020 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2020 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi .

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.

Read more at www.spkeskuspankki.fi , www.saastopankki.fi

