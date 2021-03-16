Company announcement no. 10

Pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of

SPAR NORD BANK A/S

will be held on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, at 3:30 pm.

Due to the restrictions on public gatherings in connection with COVID-19, the annual general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility for physical attendance.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Martin Bach, Head of Communications, on tel. + 45 96344384 or or by e-mail at mbc@sparnord.dk.





Martin Bach

Head of Communications

Attachments