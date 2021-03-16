Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the industrial chocolate market and it is poised to grow by 1802.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on industrial chocolate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate, rising demand for ruby chocolates, and technological innovations in industrial chocolate supply chain.



The industrial chocolate market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial chocolate market growth during the next few years. Also, personalization and mass customization and growing popularity of clean-label chocolate will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on industrial chocolate market covers the following areas:

Industrial chocolate market sizing

Industrial chocolate market forecast

Industrial chocolate market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples sector

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

CEMOI Group

Lindt & Sprungli Group

Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

The Hershey Co.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yduk7v

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900