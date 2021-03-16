Sydney, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Creso Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has become the ASX’s first psychedelics stock by way of its acquisition of Canadian psychedelic medicine company Halucenex Ltd. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) is enhancing its strong position in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma by purchasing the well-bore interests and associated PDP reserves that are subject to its Drilling Joint Venture in the STACK Play. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has signed a sales and purchase agreement to acquire Brace168 Pty Ltd following the satisfactory completion of due diligence. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has completed diamond drilling at Lantern South prospect of the Fraser Range Project in WA with zones of heavily disseminated sulphide intersected from 110.5 metres to 111.35 metres and 169 metres to 171.3 metres. Click here

Fe Ltd (ASX:FEL) (FRA:B4T) has signalled its intention to appoint emerging mining contractor Big Yellow as mining contractor for the West Wiluna JWD Iron Ore project in WA, which is approaching production. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) (FRA:PL4) has kicked off its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its integrated North Carolina lithium hydroxide operations which will include Metso Outotec’s innovative alkaline pressure leach technology aimed at lowering the carbon footprint and improve economics. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VSE:ELI) has progressed its Phase 2 resource drilling program at the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, with the program on target and currently below budgetary expectations. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has restarted drilling at its 80%-owned Gidji Joint Venture Project, around 15 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australian Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd’s (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has received further strong drilling results from the recent Marceline discovery at its Bellevue Gold Project in WA, extending the known strike length to 500 metres and this remains open. Click here

