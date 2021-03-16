Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by $23.18 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report on automotive wiring harness market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by the increasing penetration of automotive electronics, increasing demand for battery electric vehicles, and increasing use of advanced materials for wire harness.
This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years. Also, development of advanced automotive wire harness systems, and growing application in automotive powertrains will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The automotive wiring harness market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.
The report on automotive wiring harness market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive wiring harness market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp.. Also, the automotive wiring harness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
