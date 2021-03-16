HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced that Bachem has selected iland Autopilot Managed Recovery for DRaaS, iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam® Cloud Connect and iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 to transform its business continuity strategy in light of recent rapid growth.

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. With 50 years of experience and expertise, Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The nature of Bachem’s industry necessitates the protection and retention of valuable research and manufacturing data. For Peter Kaufmann, vice president of global IT at Bachem, this includes 150 highly specialized mission-critical applications, ranging from human resources and accounting to industry-specific applications that collect, process and retain important lab data and production recipes.

Before turning to iland, Kaufmann and his team backed up these workloads in on-premises data centres. However, with no offsite protection option in place and the company’s data output continuing to grow, Kaufmann decided a revamped business continuity strategy was needed in the event of an emergency.

What Kaufmann wanted was a scalable solution that could account for the company’s growth and offer cloud protection as well as failover capabilities to keep his many critical workloads running no matter what. He also wanted to make sure that whatever backup solution he chose could also protect the company’s Microsoft 365 data in a way that went far beyond what Microsoft already offered.

"We are convinced it's important to have this level of safety,” said Kaufmann. “We have customers who are depending on a continuous supply of these APIs. We would be losing customers if we had to say, 'Sorry we lost our data. We will be back in six months from now.' That's no option."

Already a Veeam customer, Kaufmann and team honed in on Veeam’s partners to accomplish its data continuity and backup goals in the cloud, eventually discovering iland — a five-time Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner winner and three-time Veeam Innovation Award winner.

“After standardizing around Veeam company-wide, it was very important for us to find a partner with solutions that integrated seamlessly. That was a major factor,” said Kaufmann. “We even made it a point to check what level of partnership each one had with Veeam. For iland to be a platinum partner was certainly a big plus.”

With iland Autopilot Managed Recovery for DRaaS and iland Secure Cloud Backup for Veeam with Insider Protection, Bachem landed a suite of solutions that could ensure its data remains online and available in the event of data loss or downtime, while also providing protection and against internal and external threats, including many types of ransomware.

"In this business, the number and type of cyberattacks are creating headaches for everybody,” said Kaufmann. “With iland, I can sleep better now. I know my data is backed up at another site and I know that in case of disaster we have somebody to turn to, who can help us bring our applications back to life according to an SLA. We did not have this before."

“From the ever-increasing rise in cybercrime, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more important for organisations the world over to evaluate their data protection and availability strategies,” said Sam Woodcock, iland sr. director of cloud strategy based in EMEA. “Indeed, data is such a uniquely valuable asset, and at iland, we are proud to help organisations like Bachem devise and implement a plan that ensures it remains secure in the face of downtime, data loss or disaster.”

With locations all over the world, a litany of industry regulations, and a dedicated compliance team, iland was also able to provide Bachem with two final advantages:

The ability to have uniform global protection without sacrificing the level of service thanks to its 10 state-of-the-art global cloud regions.

No stress regarding global compliance requirements and certifications, like those from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

“We did not want, for example, to have the United States DR set up in Europe or vice versa. We wanted it to be on the same continent at least,” said Kaufmann. “The benefit of the iland offering is that we had a choice of data centres."

