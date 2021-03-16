Springfield, MO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATIONAL OFFICE – BKD CPAs & Advisors has selected Troy Gilstorf to serve as regional managing partner (RMP) for the East Region, effective June 1, 2021. Gilstorf will succeed Rob Pruitt, who was recently appointed to the role of BKD’s first chief practice officer.

“Troy has been a great example of what it means to be a servant leader, showing a willingness to develop others and invest in new talent to help drive growth and create career opportunities,” said CEO-elect Tom Watson.

Since joining BKD in 1995, Gilstorf has met complex client problems with practical solutions and a passion to serve. He has taken on many roles at BKD and shown a constant commitment to providing Unmatched Client Service®, specifically as a member of BKD National Financial Services Group. As managing partner (MP) of the Indianapolis and Bloomington (INBL) practice units, Gilstorf has earned his reputation as an exceptional leader while driving those offices forward, navigating a significant amount of partner succession and developing the next generation of firm leaders.

Gilstorf said he is excited to join a new generation of leadership. “The opportunities that BKD has presented me throughout my career have been amazing. My goal is to make sure those same opportunities are waiting for all those who follow,” he said.

Gilstorf and Pruitt will begin transitioning East RMP duties right away, with Gilstorf assuming full responsibility for most duties by the start of May. “Troy has long been one of the very best at developing talent by introducing them to unique career experiences. He will now bring these strong leadership attributes to help us advance the BKD mission in the East Region,” said Pruitt.

BKD will immediately begin the process of selecting Gilstorf’s successor as INBL MP.

