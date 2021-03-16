Dublin, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 5,500 Pharmaceutical deals.



This report provides details of the latest Pharmaceutical agreements announced in the life sciences since 2017.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,500 online deal records of actual Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Pharmaceutical dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2017, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Pharmaceutical deals since 2017. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Pharmaceutical deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2017. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2017.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2017

Analysis of Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2017

Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2017

In Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Pharmaceutical partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers

2.4. Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type

2.5. Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area

2.6. Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Pharmaceutical partnering

2.7.1 Pharmaceutical partnering headline values

2.7.2 Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Pharmaceutical royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Pharmaceutical deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Pharmaceutical deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.3. Most active Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Pharmaceutical deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tad44

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900